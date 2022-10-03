Orlando Magic Open Preseason in Memphis Against Grizzlies

MEMPHIS – If media day is like the first day of school and training camp is like the first real day of class, then the preseason opener is like the first test of the semester.

While the results won’t count towards the final grade, they will provide a barometer for the Orlando Magic in comparison to one of the league’s top teams.

The Magic look to show that they’ve “leveled up” when they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night at 8 pm ET.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for our young guys to recognize the level in which they played throughout the entire year,” said Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley. “It’s going to challenge our transition defense (and) it’s going to challenge our ability to take care of the basketball. Being able to protect the paint because they’re a top team at finishing at the rim. We have to make sure we do a great job in those areas because we want them to be our staples defensively.”

The Grizzlies are fresh off a stellar 2021-22 campaign where they made a leap of their own, finishing with the NBA’s second-best regular season record (56-26). Through the internal development of promising young players such as Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis has made a steady climb up the Western Conference rankings without skipping any steps.

Their growth process, along with that of perennial title contenders such as the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, is surely one of the blueprints the Magic are attempting to follow as they aim to take the next step in their own development this season.

“They didn’t skip any steps,” said Mosley. “Understanding what they brought in, who they brought in, and having those guys understand their responsibility with the team. But also, the passion and the Joy in which they play with. You look at that and you see it as a great reflection of how you can build and how you can grow the right way with a young team.”

Like the Grizzlies, the Magic hope to craft an identity on the defensive end of the floor. Memphis finished with the league’s sixth-best defensive rating last season and Orlando hopes to join them as a top-10 squad. The Matchup on Monday will certainly provide a test for them on that end of the floor.

“They’re a heavy pick-and-roll team and cutting team,” said Mosley. “So, we have to make sure that we sit down (and guard) and that’s a good challenge for us because those are part of our staples.”

More than the final score, the preseason is all about lineup experimentation, getting a feel for those playing groups, and taking a look at how the team elements installed in training camp are carrying over into games.

“I want to continue to keep the focus on us and are they picking up on the foundational pieces of what we’re asking them to do,” said Mosley.

PAOLO’S DEBUT: The contest will also make the preseason NBA debut for No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero.

The 6-foot-10, 255-pound forward showed flashes of why he was worthy of the first overall selection in summer league action, averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.5 steals and a block in two games played.

He’s eager to get on the floor in Memphis and take the next step in his NBA journey.

“I’m really excited,” said Banchero. “Obviously, it’s something I’ve been waiting for, for a while. (I’m) excited to get on an NBA court in an NBA arena and just play a game. I’ve been waiting for a long time. Summer league was a step, but it wasn’t the real thing. So, happy to be here.”

IN AND OUT: As expected, Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), and Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) are all out.