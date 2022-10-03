Orlando Magic Name Jake Chapman Radio Play-By-Play Announcer

All games can be heard on the Magic Radio Network, including Flagship 96.9 The Game

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have named Jake Chapman as the team’s radio play-by-play announcer. You can hear Chapman call all of the action on 96.9 The Game and the Magic Radio Network, beginning Tonight (Monday, October 3) with the Magic’s preseason opener at Memphis. Tip-off is 8 pm ET.

Chapman enters his tenth season with the Orlando Magic. This marks his 14th season covering the NBA. In addition to his play-by-play duties, Chapman also serves as the radio producer, pregame and postgame radio host for the Magic Radio Network.

Chapman began his career with the Magic in 2006 as a radio intern. He became the Magic’s radio producer in 2009 and served in that role until 2014. During Chapman’s first stint as radio producer, he produced Eastern Conference Finals game broadcasts, oversaw the launch of the Magic’s daily radio show, Magic Drive Time Hosted by Dante Marchitelli, built up Magic Radio’s social media presence and helped with the digitization process of Magic Radio’s studio operations. He left the Magic in 2014 to become the pre- and postgame host and executive producer of the Detroit Pistons Radio Network. After his stay in Detroit, Chapman worked in his native Cleveland, OH as a producer and host for 92.3 The Fan and the Cleveland Browns Radio Network. He also covered the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2018 trip to the NBA Finals.

When Chapman returned to the Magic in 2019, he worked to expand the Magic’s podcast offerings – the Orlando Magic Audio Network. He continued producing all Magic radio broadcasts while adding pre- and post-game hosting responsibilities for all games. Chapman also re-assumed producing and co-hosting duties for Magic Drive Time Hosted by Dante Marchitellithe Magic’s daily radio show on its Flagship station, 96.9 The Game.

A native of Cleveland, Oh., Chapman earned a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the Ohio State University in 2006.

Orlando Magic games can be heard on the Magic Radio Network, with radio Affiliates across the state of Florida. FM 96.9 The Game serves as the Flagship station in Orlando, where you can also listen on AM 740.

Brandon Kravitz will serve as co-host for pregame, halftime and postgame. The network pregame show, Magic Tonight, presented by Papa John’swill hit the air 30 minutes prior to tip-off. Magic Tonight is scheduled to premiere on October 11.