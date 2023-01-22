Orlando Magic ‘Looking Spooky,’ Says NBA Veteran John Henson

The Orlando Magic is building a promising team and its beginning to catch the attention of people associated with the rest of the league.

John Henson, a nine-year NBA veteran, spoke on the potential that the Magic has Twitter.

Henson was drafted in 2012 by the Milwaukee Bucks, who were rebuilding at the time and led by current Magic general manager John Hammond.

Hammond was the Bucks general manager from 2008-17, and after the draft that brought Henson to Milwaukee, they took Giannis Antetokounmpo 15th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft and traded for future All-Star Khris Middleton.

