Orlando Magic Injury Report: Jonathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs Returning Soon?

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic is getting healthier going into the new year.

According to Khobi Price of the Orlando SentinelMagic head Coach Jamahl Mosley said that Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) and Jalen Suggs (ankle) were a “full go” at practice on Monday.

The only other injured member of the team, Chuma Okeke, remains out after undergoing knee surgery last month.

Isaac has not played in an NBA game since Aug. 2020 after a torn ACL, meniscus and hamstring injury has kept him on the sidelines. Last month, Isaac began practicing with the G League affiliate in Lakeland to bring him up to game speed, which appears to be as close as ever.

Suggs has been out since Nov. 25 with an ankle injury. He has only played in 14 games so far this season, but hopes to add to that total soon.

While neither have been confirmed to return for Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, it would be an ideal day to return with Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield and Franz Wagner serving a one-game suspension for their roles in the fight on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.

The Magic and Thunder tip off from Amway Center Wednesday at 7 pm

