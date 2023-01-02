Orlando Magic Injury Report: Jonathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs Returning Soon?

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic is getting healthier going into the new year.

According to Khobi Price of the Orlando SentinelMagic head Coach Jamahl Mosley said that Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) and Jalen Suggs (ankle) were a “full go” at practice on Monday.

The only other injured member of the team, Chuma Okeke, remains out after undergoing knee surgery last month.

Isaac has not played in an NBA game since Aug. 2020 after a torn ACL, meniscus and hamstring injury has kept him on the sidelines. Last month, Isaac began practicing with the G League affiliate in Lakeland to bring him up to game speed, which appears to be as close as ever.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button