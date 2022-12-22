Orlando Magic Heads Back Home After Successful Road Trip

1. MAGIC GRABS BIG WIN VS. ROCKETS

“The Orlando Magic (12-21) is taking a happy flight home after beating the Houston Rockets (9-22) by a score of 116-106 on Wednesday night at Toyota Center.”

2. FROM THE ROCKETS POV

“The Rockets held a 15-point lead before the Magic went on a 10-0 run Midway through the third quarter. Orlando outscored Houston 31-23 during the period, which led to the Rockets holding an 87-85 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“But Orlando carried their momentum into the final period. Cole Anthony made his third 3-point basket, which gave the Magic a 96-95 lead with 7 minutes and 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button