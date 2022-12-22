Orlando Magic Heads Back Home After Successful Road Trip

1. MAGIC GRABS BIG WIN VS. ROCKETS

“The Orlando Magic (12-21) is taking a happy flight home after beating the Houston Rockets (9-22) by a score of 116-106 on Wednesday night at Toyota Center.”

2. FROM THE ROCKETS POV

“The Rockets held a 15-point lead before the Magic went on a 10-0 run Midway through the third quarter. Orlando outscored Houston 31-23 during the period, which led to the Rockets holding an 87-85 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“But Orlando carried their momentum into the final period. Cole Anthony made his third 3-point basket, which gave the Magic a 96-95 lead with 7 minutes and 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter.”

3. KNICKS DOCKED DRAFT PICK FOR TAMPERING

“The NBA closed its investigation into tampering allegations behind the team’s $104 million signing of Jalen Brunson. Determining that the Knicks “violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions,” the Association has rescinded the Knicks’ regularly scheduled second-round pick from the 2025 draft.”

4. THURSDAY’S GAMES

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8 pm EST, NBA League Pass

Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. EST, NBA TV

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action Tomorrow night against the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 pm You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

