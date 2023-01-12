Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors Trade Rumor Involving Moses Moody

1. MOSES MOODY TO THE MAGIC?

“Moody could fit well on the Magic roster,” ClutchPoints writes. “They could also maybe get him on the cheap. He has yet to live up to his full potential. However, he has the makings of a three-and-D role player. The Magic could Invest in him and develop him into a key contributor over time.”

2. KEVIN DURANT INJURY HELPS PAOLO BANCHERO?

“That also means that Durant, the Eastern Conference’s leading vote-getter in the first All-Star voting update, could miss the Inaugural game on Feb. 19.

“That could open the door for the 8th-place frontcourt player, Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero, to make his first All-Star appearance.”

3. MAGIC REUNION WITH NIKOLA VUCEVIC?

“That’s something I would love to do,” Vucevic said on The Sixth Man Show. “We’ll see when that is possible, if that’s realistic and how it works out. If anything, at least get one last year in Orlando. I think it’s only right it happens, so we’ll see. I feel like I have a lot of basketball left, but yeah, for sure that’s something on my mind. I can’t say it’s not.”

4. THURSDAY’S GAMES

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court Tomorrow night against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 pm You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.