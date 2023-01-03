Orlando Magic Breakout Star Enters Health & Safety Protocols

The number of players Entering the NBA’s health and safety Protocols relating to COVID-19 has decreased this season compared to last season, yet the league continues to deal with players Entering Protocols every so often.

The Orlando Magic are the latest team to have to deal with a player in health and safety protocols, as big man Bol Bol will be held out until he is able to clear protocols.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button