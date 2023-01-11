Orlando Magic Beats Portland Trail Blazers; Jonathan Isaac Suiting Up for G League

1. MAGIC BOUNCE BACK, BEAT BLAZERS

“It was a game of runs between the Magic and Blazers…”

2. JONATHAN ISAAC PLAYS BASKETBALL TONIGHT

“According to ESPNIsaac will likely play for the G League affiliate in Lakeland for two games as he Ramps up a return to the main roster and rotation.

“Isaac has been practicing with the team for the last month and his injuries appear to be fading, but his conditioning is what needs work after not playing in an NBA game in over two years.”

3. MAGIC AGGRESSIVE AT TRADE DEADLINE?

“According to Bleacher Report, the Magic hasn’t shown aggressiveness yet to trade away veterans.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button