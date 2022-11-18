Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls: Game Preview

Gary Harris Expected to Make Season Debut in Chicago

CHICAGO – After a season-long seven game homestand, the Orlando Magic are back out on the road.

The team earned victories over three perennial Western Conference powerhouses over that stretch, taking down the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns. However, self-inflicted mistakes and additional injuries to key players led to some disappointing losses over that same span.

Now, some help is one way.

Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery) is expected to make his season debut and Wendell Carter Jr. (right plantar fascia; strain) is likely to return from a one-game absence when the Magic (4-11) visit the Chicago Bulls ( 6-9) is Friday at 8 pm ET.

“They’re feeling good for tonight. I think they’ll both be ready to go,” said Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley after the team’s shootaround. “It’ll be good to have more bodies back in the fold.”

Harris missed all of Orlando’s training camp, preseason, and start to his 2022-23 campaign after undergoing a meniscectomy in his left knee during the offseason.

The 28-year-old guard re-signed with Orlando this summer after he appeared in 61 games for the Magic last season, posting 11.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from 3-point range.

Perhaps his best stretch of basketball came over a 22-game span from Nov. 27, 2021 – Jan. 14, 2022. Over that period, Harris scored in double figures 21 times, averaging 16.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 40 percent from distance.

Now, he’s excited to get back out on the floor and compete with his teammates.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Harris. “I couldn’t really sleep much last night, but definitely happy to be back out there. It was Killing me sitting out, watching these guys play, and not being able to help them out.”

They’ll certainly need the additional Firepower against a Bulls Squad that has two players averaging over 20 points per game. DeMar DeRozan is firing off 23.9 points per contest, while Zach LaVine is pouring in 21.9 points per game.

While not necessarily a surprise with those two players on its roster, Chicago is doing a lot of its damage in the midrange. Over 15 percent of the Bulls’ points come in the midrange, and they do it in an efficient manner, shooting 50.6 percent from that distance, the second-best mark in the league.

“They do a great job of shooting those shots,” said Mosley. “What we’re going to have to do is defend without fouling and keep them in the half-court more than anything. Make sure we’re contesting all these shots versus making it easy looks for them.”

Chicago center Nikola Vucevic, who spent eight-and-a-half seasons with Orlando, is top five in rebounding, pulling down 11.5 boards per game, while putting up 15.9 points per contest. Even though they’ve lost five of their last six games, his squad is also among the best in the NBA’s hustle stats category, ranking top five in deflections (17.5) and loose balls recovered (5.1) per outing.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This team is willing to fight. The record might not necessarily show it, but we’ve been in every game. This team is full of competitors. We compete to the end whether we’re down big… we’re going to keep fighting until the last buzzer goes off. That’s one thing. We’ve been really resilient. We listen. We’ve been up for the challenge every game. It’s just been fun seeing these guys grow, seeing these guys learn, (and) figure out how to win in this league.” – Harris on the Magic

IN AND OUT: Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain), Markelle Fultz (fractured big left toe), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) did not travel with the team and are out for the Magic.

For Chicago, Coby White (left quadricep contusion) and Patrick Williams (right ankle sprain) are questionable, while Kostas Antetokounmpo (G League – Two-Way), Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery), Malcolm Hill (G League – Two-Way ), and Marko Simonovic (G League – On Assignment) are out.

KEY STATS: The Magic are averaging 46.2 rebounds per game, fourth most in the league. Carter leads Orlando with 9.1 of them per contest, while Banchero is averaging 8.3 and Bol Bol 7.9. It’s an area that will certainly be tested on Friday night with Banchero sidelined and Chicago possessing two of the NBA’s top-20 rebounders in Vucevic and Andre Drummond (9.0 boards per game). More key stats