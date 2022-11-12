Orlando Magic Announces Partnership with Retro Game Entertainment Leader Arcade1Up

Arcade1Up’s arcade games Featured throughout Amway Center; first interactive arcade experience in an NBA arena

Orlando, Fla. (November 11, 2022) – The Orlando Magic today announced a multiyear partnership with Arcade1Up, the leader in retro home arcade machines. As part of the partnership, Arcade1Up’s arcade games will be Featured throughout the Magic’s home arena, the Amway Center. The partnership expands Arcade1Up’s footprint in its home state of Florida and the interactive arcade experience is its first in an NBA arena.

“The Magic are thrilled to team up with Arcade1Up and further enhance the fans’ game experience both on and off the court,” said Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships JT McWalters. “Coming to Magic games inside the award-winning Amway Center has always been about creating legendary experiences and this partnership with Arcade1Up will certainly help amplify that.”

The partnership will also feature brand integrations including in-arena signage during all Magic home games, and co-branded digital and social content. In addition, Arcade1Up and the Magic will offer fans a variety of promotions throughout the season.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Magic to create another one-of-a kind arena experience,”

said Arcade1Up CEO, Scott Bachrach. “Amway Center is known for premium sports and entertainment events, and we want to enhance those Moments by giving fans and concert goers the opportunity to enjoy the Ultimate retro arcade experience.”

Arcade1Up’s NBA JAM: Shaq Edition will be part of the retro arcade experience in the Amway Center and will be available at the Orlando Magic team shop.

