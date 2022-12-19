Orlando Horton scores 41; Montana Wheeler goes for 30

Here is a look at some of the top performers from last week’s Houston high school boys basketball action. Nominations can be submitted to [email protected] each week by Sunday night.

Orlando Horton Jr., PG, Jr., Clear Falls

Horton scored 41 points as Clear Falls defeated Booker T. Washington, 82-74, to win the Platinum division in the Houston ISD Tournament. Horton also had seven rebounds and three assists for the Knights.

Montana Wheeler, PG, Soph., Houston Christian

Wheeler had 30 points and seven rebounds as Houston Christian defeated Tyler, 71-65, in a nondistrict game.

Elijah Melchiorre, C, Sr., Katy Taylor

Melchiorre had 18 points and six rebounds as Katy Taylor defeated Mayde Creek, 52-51, in a District 19-6A game. The senior center also had two blocks and three steals for the Mustangs.

Robert Miller, F, Jr., Pasadena Memorial

Miller had a double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds as Pasadena Memorial defeated Clear Brook, 54-41, in a nondistrict game.

Trevor Lombard, PG, Sr., Strake Jesuit

Lombard had a double-double of 24 points with 10 rebounds as Strake Jesuit defeated Manvel, 77-74, in double overtime in a nondistrict game. Lombard’s 24 points were a career-high, and he added two steals and two blocks.

Brandon Beavers, G, Sr., Magnolia West

Beavers scored 26 points as Magnolia West defeated Lake Creek, 59-50, to begin District 21-5A play.

Harrison Oriakhi, G, Sr., Bush

Oriakhi had a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds as Bush defeated Clements, 47-37, on the road in a District 20-6A game.

Luke Reder, F, Jr., Tomball Memorial

Reder scored 20 points as Tomball Memorial remained undefeated and rolled past Aldine, 58-36, in a nondistrict game.

Julian Greer, G/F, Jr., Aldine

Greer hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer as Aldine defeated Spring, 63-62, in its District 14-6A opener.

Corey Hadnot, G, Sr., Cypress Creek

Hadnot knocked down two free throws with one second remaining as Cypress Creek defeated Cy-Fair, 61-60, in its District 17-6A opener.