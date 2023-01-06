Orlando City SC announces 2023 preseason schedule, presented by Orlando Health

ORLANDO, Fla. (Jan. 5, 2023) – Orlando City SC has announced its preseason schedule, presented by Orlando Health, ahead of the 2023 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The Slate is highlighted by an open-door contest at Exploria Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 18, as the Lions take on the New England Revolution as part of the Club’s annual Kickoff to Soccer events. The scrimmage will run in conjunction with the unveiling of the highly-anticipated 2023-24 primary jersey, presented by Orlando Health.

The event will be General Admission, with Season Ticket Members receiving complimentary tickets that will also grant access to the jersey launch ahead of the match. The General Public can claim complimentary tickets to both events by submitting their RSVP via the link here through Feb. 11. Beginning Feb. 12, General Admission tickets will be available for $10 with proceeds going to the Orlando City Foundation.

The match will serve as the conclusion to the Club’s annual Kickoff to Soccer events, including the Orlando Regional Spelling Bee on Feb. 4 and the eighth annual Purple Pride 5K on Feb. 11, both housed at Exploria Stadium.

Ahead of their ninth campaign in Club history, the Lions are set to begin preseason training on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Orlando Health Training Ground at Osceola Heritage Park. Two weeks later, the side will spend five days at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. from Jan. 23-28 before their first scrimmage on Feb. 1 against Minnesota United. City will return to the pitch the following week, set to take on Florida International University on Feb. 4 before facing an opponent to be named later on Feb. 7.

The Lions will then take on the Colorado Rapids on Feb. 11 prior to hosting Stetson University in a midweek fixture on Feb. 15 with the open-door match against New England set to conclude their preseason scrimmages.

As previously announced, City opens its 2023 MLS regular-season slate on Saturday, Feb. 25 against the New York Red Bulls in a 7:30 pm ET kickoff at Exploria Stadium. Fans can secure their seat to every match, while also saving an average of 25% per match, with 2023 Season Ticket Memberships. Starting at just $17 per match, STM packages include year-round events and benefits, with more information here.

2023 Orlando City SC Preseason Schedule, presented by Orlando Health:

First Training of 2023 | Orlando Health Training Ground at Osceola Heritage Park

Mon, Jan. 23 – Sat., Jan 28

Preseason Training Camp at IMG Academy

Preseason Scrimmage vs. Minnesota United | Closed Door

Preseason Scrimmage vs. Florida International University | Closed Door

Preseason Scrimmage vs. TBA | Closed Door

Preseason Scrimmage vs. Colorado Rapids | Closed Door

Preseason Scrimmage vs. Stetson University | Closed Door

Preseason Scrimmage vs. New England Revolution | Exploria Stadium

Tickets