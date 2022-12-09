Orland unites around high school football team’s success – Chico Enterprise-Record

ORLAND — For some, Saturday night is nothing more than another high school football game, but to the city of Orland the game means much more.

On Saturday night, the Orland High School football team will look to complete a perfect 15-0 season, the first since 1961, when it hosts Shafter (11-4) in the CIF Division 5-A state championship game.

“The teamwork and dedication of the students and coaches is something that the community has rallied around. The community at large has a lot of pride in the success of the Trojans and we can’t wait to see what happens on Saturday,” said Mayor Chris Dobbs in an email.

Businesses and homes around Orland have decorated their windows and hung flags in support of the Trojans.

Oscar Redes, owner of Oscar’s Signs and Sportswear in Orland, said he has seen a Spike in business since the start of the season opposed to previous seasons, particularly in hats, Beanies and Sweatshirts as recent playoff games have seen temperatures get into the 40s.

“It is a really good problem to have,” Redes said.

Dee Dee Jackson is the owner of Collective Habits in Orland, is a board member of the Orland Chamber of Commerce and has a daughter on the varsity cheerleading team. Jackson said in downtown Orland the spirit is high, and said during Orland’s downtown Christmas Preview on Nov. 26, event staff were trying to get done as fast as possible so community members could attend the football game later that night.

“This week we’re trying to get businesses to put Trojan spirit up,” Jackson said. “You know in the past our football team was pretty important here and now people are getting more excited now that it’s getting more attention than just our locals coming here. … The talk in the town is everyone talking about the football team because of how far they’re going right now.”

For Jackson as well as the owner of Orland Physical Therapy, Marc Foster, customers and non-customers have come in regularly to get updates on the team and see who the Trojans will play next.

“I get all kinds of people coming in and asking about how the team’s doing, even people who don’t have kids in the school system are kind of all about this team and how they’re doing,” Foster said. “It’s a community unification event — this game and the playoffs.”

Foster said he has had people drop off as much as $100-$200 to help support meals for the players and he has seen a surge in attendance at the Trojans’ games. Despite rain in the forecast for last Saturday’s NorCal Regional final game, fans packed the stands of Trojan Stadium nearly an hour before kick off.

“We’ve had huge numbers at our game and a lot of people who don’t even have kids in the school system or district anymore,” Foster said. “Lots of alumni coming out to see what the latest and greatest and hoopla is all about.”

Mindy Pritchard is an Orland High School alumnae and has been the general manager at the Orland restaurant The Hive for the last two and a half years. The Hive has supported the Trojans’ football team this season by staying open an additional 3-4 hours after each home game to put on an “after party” for the team and its fans, serving a modified menu and having drinks available for coaches and parents.

The restaurant decorates for its local football team and has special menus like blue colored frozen ice.

“The vibe in the town is definitely lively right now,” Pritchard said. “Everybody’s talking about the game, Everybody’s talking about Saturday, the last few weeks have been like that and the support and excitement behind that school is pretty impressive.”

Pritchard said she has enjoyed seeing her former Orland High School classmates, who have returned to their alma mater to support games and come by her restaurant afterwards. Alumni from outside the county and even outside the state have returned to support their former football team. Pritchard said it felt like a small class reunion.

“Probably my favorite thing is that we’re a pretty fine dining restaurant, and to have our local football players come in and actually feel welcome and eat is special. Even if it’s just our burgers,” Pritchard said. “They’re dressed after a game and they’ve been coming in, and now they’re almost like regulars to us. They’re coming in for their Burgers and it’s like they’re my kids, so it’s fun to see the repeat faces.”

As for the business side, Pritchard said she gets more than 100 customers after each home game and each game several people have never been in before. She believes the restaurant’s clientele has increased and The Hive will see the benefits for the weeks and months ahead.

“Everyone at The Hive and all those honeybees are wishing those guys good luck,” Pritchard said.

Team backbones

When Orland Unified School District Superintendent Victor Perry was asked about this year’s team, he instead opted to talk about the mainstays of the Orland football program rather than what has changed this season.

“I think that this community has continued to support Orland athletics like it always has. Yes it’s bigger, there’s more publicity, there’s bigger games, but really this state championship game is just like the first game we hosted of the season,” Perry said. “The fire department is out there, our announcer, the chain gang that’s the same for the last 30 years. Our snack bar and people who work there are the same. Yes it’s bigger because it’s a state title game, but it’s no different than the community has always backed us and it’s coming more to light.”

Perry said his favorite part is that people like Oscar Redes, who is in his 40th season operating the clock for the Orlando football team, are getting the light shined on them.

“Those people continue to support us year in and year out and some of those people are 20-30 year volunteers of Orland football or Orland athletics,” Perry said. “Whether you’re 2-8 or 14-0, those people still show up. Just to see those guys be able to enjoy this is very special.”

Perry complimented the Orland Volunteer Fire Department, which raises a large flag above the field each game for the national anthem atop its ladder firetruck. Last weekend the Fire Department had its annual dinner to thank the community members, but several members of the department missed that event to ensure the Orland football team had the flag raised at its game.

“It’s probably the thing I love most about this community is they make it happen,” Perry said. “That’s pretty consistent with how the community goes about things.”

Despite old traditions having light shone on them, the Orland community has started what Perry hopes will become new traditions in future seasons. The after party at The Hive has been a hit among many community members, and local businesses decorating windows and hanging flags for home games have become more popular as the team’s success has continued.

“It has allowed us and the community to create some new traditions that we haven’t had in the past that is going to be here for a long time to come, giving these kids an opportunity to mesh with the community,” Perry said. “It’s creating new traditions, but it’s also upholding a lot of those traditions that we have year in and year out that the community supports us with.”

TAGLINE: Follow Reporter Justin Couchot on Twitter (@JCouchot_Sports) for updates on the CIF Division 5-A state Championship between Orland and Shafter.