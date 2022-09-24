Orioles take top spot at Ludington golf Invitational on Friday

LocalSportsJournal.com

LUDINGTON–The Ludington Orioles took the top spot at there own golf Invitational on Friday afternoon at Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Ludington shooting a team round of 352.

It was good day for local teams in the LSJ coverage area as Spring Lake finished in the runner-up position shooting a round of 376 while the Montague Wildcats came in third place with a round of 384 and the Whitehall Vikings finished in fourth place with a round of 393.

Other team scores included Grand Rapids Christian (395), Big Rapids (426), Chippewa Hills (429), Kenowa Hills (435), Cedar Springs (435), North Muskegon (441), Oakridge (446), Manistee (447) , Fremont (458 and Cadillac (466).

Ludington junior Emma McKinley and Grand Rapids Christian freshman Lillian O’Grady took top individual honors shooting a round of 74 each. Spring Lake sophomore Zoe Dull finished in third place with a round of 75.

Other top ten finishers included Mackenzie Goudreau (Montague/79), Sophia Sarto (Ludington/80), Ryleigh Allen (Chippewa Hills/81), Aavra Relich (Cedar Springs/86), Natalie Kellogg (Montague/87, Kate Posey (Big Rapids/89) and Madison Allen (Chip Hills/89).