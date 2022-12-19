Orillia Fine Arts Association draws up Merger with arts council

‘We have a rich collection of talent, experience, and knowledge in Orillia. It is time that we started tapping those resources to plan for future arts and cultural activities,’ says the official

The Orillia & District Arts Council and the Orillia Fine Arts Association are pleased to announce that OFAA has agreed to become a part of the ODAC team.

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, OFAA will become the Visual Arts Committee of ODAC, and OFAA members will be able to Garner all the benefits of ODAC structure and membership without interruption.

The decision to make this move was based on practicality and the need for greater official collaboration between the two groups.

“We are very pleased that we can bring these artists and experienced community members into ODAC to build upon the successful efforts of both groups,” noted Dennis Rizzo, Co-Chair of ODAC. “It will serve to enhance visual arts opportunities for all of us.”

The Orillia & District Arts Council (ODAC) serves the arts community by bringing people and resources together to enrich the cultural, economic, and intellectual life of our community. Since 1999 it has worked to bring artistic depth to Orillia and region. Its vision is a strong united creative community working together to enhance culture in our area. As such, ODAC has been working to engage the various elements of the arts and culture community in the area to enhance Orillia as a cultural destination.

The Orillia Fine Arts Association, a local community of professional and Amateur artists, photographers, and artisans, has been promoting and supporting fine art in the Orillia area since 1997. It will continue to be a Vital part of the creative Pulse of the region as the Visual Arts Committee of ODAC.

OFAA member Raune-Lea Marshall noted, “Many of the programs and efforts will continue. Monthly opportunities to display and sell artwork in Affiliated Venues around Orillia will continue, including Hibernation Arts and the Orillia Opera House. The Mary Rose bursary will be continued. New opportunities will arise within ODAC’s charitable status.”

Building on the rich artistic community Orillia has been a goal of ODAC for years. The combination of Talent and energy of OFAA with the organizational structure of ODAC will open new and exciting opportunities for artists of all genres.

“We have a rich collection of talent, experience, and knowledge in Orillia,” said Rizzo. “It is time that we began tapping those resources to plan for future arts and cultural activity.”

Christine Hager, secretary of ODAC, pointed out that monthly meetings/events will continue, where OFAA members can engage, share, and socialize within Orillia’s artistic community while taking in a presentation on any number of art-related subjects, including talks and demonstrations from award-winning local artists. These opportunities will be open to all ODAC members.

