Organogreen, new approach for golf courses

The decree of January 15, 2021, which extends the provisions of the Labbé law of 2015, provides that by January 1, 2025 at the latest, Clubs must have considerably reduced the use of phytosanitary products. How to achieve it? Among the many researches carried out today, Golf Planète presents the result of work that Thierry Merle carried out in association with one of his friends who has been working in the agricultural sector for more than thirty years.

Together, they are at the origin of Organogreen, a range of three products derived from blood, which enrich the soil and cover the needs of the lawn.

Golf courses

These are fertilizers of natural origin, 100% organic. They are rich in iron, nitrogen, amino acids and carbon.

Their objective? Enable Clubs to comply with new regulations and promote respect for biodiversity. How? By reducing the consumption of inputs, limiting water and energy needs, and allowing more CO2 to be captured, which contributes to the fight against greenhouse gases.

Several golf courses in France have already tested and adopted Organogreen products, whose action is based on in-depth work on the soil and the plant. Thierry Merle has spent 40 years in the world of energy and knows perfectly the world of golf, which he has practiced at the highest Amateur club level.

He tells Golf Planète why, in his opinion, 2025 is not a dead end but an opportunity. “I have no advice for greenkeepers! They know their job very well and their journey much better than I do! Our objective is simply to offer products that meet their problem of eco-responsible management of golf courses.

As for knowing how I came to take an interest in golf course maintenance, as often, it is a matter of meetings and discussions. One of my old friends is a farmer. One day, I discussed with him the question of the use of phytosanitary products in golf courses, the need to get out of it in the short term to be in compliance with the law, the concerns that this aroused in me…

I have 50 years of golf behind me, including 30 in the first national series, and 20 as secretary of the Fontainebleau golf committee. Golf is my life. Zero phyto, I saw it then as a dead end: I imagined that the courses would lose quality.

I was appalled. I opened up to him and… it amused him! Quite simply because of this question of zero phyto, some farmers have been asking it for a long time, at least those who care about growing healthy products. And if we can grow food without synthetic chemical inputs, why can’t we grow grass the same way? It is this simple question that led me to take a closer interest in the maintenance of golf courses”