Organizers Cancel San Diego Festival of the Arts in Anticipation of Hurricane Kay

Viewing creations on display at the Festival of the Arts. Photo credit: @SanDiegoFestivalOfTheArts via Twitter

Those behind the San Diego Festival of the Arts canceled the juried show, set to start Saturday, as fears rose about the effects of Hurricane Kay on the region.

In a statement, they said, “The safety of our guests, volunteers, artists and their artwork, team members and support staff is our greatest concern and due to forecasted dangerous weather and potentially hazardous conditions, we have elected to cancel this year’s event. “

Ticket holders may receive a refund or choose to donate the value to the San Diego Festival of the Arts Foundation. Instructions will be sent via email.

The foundation has raised more than $2.7 million for San Diegans with Disabilities since 1987. The organization also accepts donations to support Adaptive sports programs via its website.

The 2022 San Diego Festival of the Arts had been set to return to San Diego Surf Sports Park at 10 am Saturday and Sunday in Del Mar. The festival, for ages 21-and-up, would have offered paintings, sculptures, photography, glass, jewelry and more from nearly 180 artists.