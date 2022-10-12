Oregon Youth Soccer Association ends partnership with Thorns and Timbers after report

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Youth Soccer Association is ending its partnership with the Thorns and Timbers following the release of the devastating report detailing systemic abuse within the National Women’s Soccer League.

OYSA voted to end its contract with the organization Tuesday. It also voted to restrict future sponsorships with Peregrine Sports, Merritt Paulson’s company which owns the Thorns and Timbers, until management shows proof that it has made changes based on the report.

This news is the latest in a series of setbacks for the organization since the report was released last week. On Tuesday, Merrit Paulson announced that he is stepping down as the CEO of both the Timbers and the Thorns. The announcement came after he said he would step away from decision-making. Still, some fans think that’s not enough, demanding Paulson sell the club.

These events are all happening ahead of the Thorns’ first playoff match. The Rose City Riveters said they know fans may have mixed emotions about going but sad player support is key right now

“Everyone has their own way of supporting the players,” said Tina Ettliln, a Rose City Riveter. “If you feel comfortable coming to the stadium that’s awesome, be there for the players. There’s a lot of ways to do that outside if you don’t feel comfortable.”

The Thorns play in the National Women’s Soccer League Playoffs semi-final at Providence Park on October 23. Those tickets were supposed to go on sale last week, but the release date has since been moved to Thursday.

