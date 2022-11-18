Oregon Women’s basketball signee Samantha Wagner expected to enroll in January, redshirt

Oregon will have one of its 2023 signees earlier than originally expected, but she won’t be playing for the Ducks this season.

Samantha Wagner, a four-star wing from San Antonio who committed to and signed with UO earlier this month, announced she’d be graduating high school early and enrolling in college in January.

Oregon Coach Kelly Graves said there are still “some things we still have to do” for Wagner to enroll during the winter quarter but she’ll be redshirting this season.

“That was her decision; it’s out there and we’re certainly OK with it,” Graves said. “It’s done all the time in football and it’s more and more being done in basketball. … She is not going to be playing this year; we won’t be doing any kind of a waiver to get her eligible to play.”

Oregon has just 10 Scholarship players and freshman Kennedy Basham is out for several weeks with a right knee injury.

Wagner is ranked the No. 42 players in the class of 2023, according to HoopGurlz. She averaged 27.0 points and 12.3 rebounds in four games this season at Ronald Reagan High School before electing to graduate early and stop playing.

“This is something that I thought about doing even before I committed,” Wagner told the San Antonio Express-News. “But I didn’t realize that this was something I would be eligible to do. When I realized I could, I thought there were more positives about going than there were negatives.”

Wagner averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks a game as a junior.