Oregon Women’s basketball guard Jennah Isai leaves program for ‘personal reasons’

Oregon Women’s basketball guard Jennah Isai has left the program for “personal reasons,” according to Oregon Coach Kelly Graves.

Isai, who averaged 7.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.1 minutes off the bench in the first 10 games of the season, traveled with the No. 16 Ducks to San Diego but left the team Monday night before Tuesday’s win over No. 17 Arkansas.

“Jennah Isai has left the program for personal reasons,” Graves said during a pregame radio interview. “I don’t feel like I need to get into those now but her choice, we wish her the best, but she will no longer be part of our program.”

After starting the season averaging 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 58.1% from the field, including 35.3% from three, during the first five games Isai’s contributions fell to 2.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists and 30.8% shooting from the field and 14.3% from three over the last five games.

A four-star prospect ranked No. 36 nationally in the espnW Top 100 in the Class of 2022, Isai was the Arizona Gatorade State Player of the Year as a senior at Valley Vista High, where she won three state championships.

Her departure leaves Oregon with nine Scholarship players, including freshman center Kennedy Basham, who is recovering from a right knee injury.