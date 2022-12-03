Oregon Women’s basketball focused on defense, closing out games ahead of Matchup with Portland

After splitting its trip at the PKI, Oregon got to spend the better part of a week focusing on improving defensively and finishing games.

The No. 19 Ducks (5-1) held leads against both North Carolina and Michigan State and couldn’t hold off the Tar Heels but closed out the Spartans. They hope to show a more consistent effort through all 40 minutes of this afternoon’s game (2 pm, Pac-12 Network) against the Pilots (5-3) at Matthew Knight Arena.

“That (North Carolina) game was super fun; it was a test for us to play a top 10 team,” guard Te-Hina Paopao said. “I was pretty pleased with how we played but our second half effort, it could have been better and I think that’s why we lost. … (We learned) don’t get too comfortable when you have a great lead. We get too comfortable and then we allow teams to come back and work harder than us. That’s going to be our mindset, play all 40 minutes as hard as we can.”

Paopao is second nationally with a 7.7 assist-to-turnover ratio and a big reason why Oregon ranks eighth nationally in that stat.

Ducks Coach Kelly Graves is pleased with his team’s efficiency and ball movement and wants to see more scoring from Paopao (13.8 points) and Endyia Rogers (12.0 ppg.).

“I think our guards are being a little too unselfish,” Graves said. “I think they’re passing up that little floater, the little pull-up in the paint out of pick-and-roll action. We continue to encourage them to take that shot when it’s there. Offensively I have no issues right now. It’s at the defensive end we got to be a little bit better.”

Oregon has been winning the rebounding battle, but second-chance points allowed is an area Graves wants to improve. Defensive rotations have also been problematic, although somewhat expected with three freshmen playing significant roles.

Those will be areas of importance against Portland, which had point guard Haylee Andrews back in the lineup and former Duck Lucy Cochrane at center. The 6-foot-6 Cochrane (6.1 ppg., 5.9 rpg.) will be a comparable matchup in size for Oregon’s Phillipina Kyei (10-2. ppg., 9.8 rpg.), who is coming off 15 points and 16 rebounds against Michigan State.

“She left a couple of baskets out there; I reminded her of that (Wednesday),” Graves said. “But I was most impressed with the fact that she played 30 quality minutes, didn’t seem to be tired or anything like that.

“We love Lucy. I think she just realized that with that one class that was coming in it may be a little tough for her but she’s had a nice career at Portland. It’ll be a good match; she’s got great timing inside. Philli I think is Stronger and a little bit bigger, but Lucy is going to be a formidable foe for her.”