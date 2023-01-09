Oregon Women’s basketball commits 20 turnovers in loss at Arizona

Even when you out-shoot a team and play to a draw on the boards on the road, committing 20 turnovers is a recipe for defeat.

The No. 15 Arizona Wildcats defeated the No. 18 Oregon Ducks 79-71 Sunday night in front of 7,968 at McKale Center, Surviving a back-and-forth game that featured 21 lead changes and nine ties, the last coming with 3:03 remaining.

Grace VanSlooten scored 18 points and Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao each added 17 for the Ducks, but it wasn’t enough on a night Oregon committed 20 turnovers that led 16 Arizona points.

“That game could have gone either way down the stretch and it seemed like they made the important plays, got the important stop, got the 50-50 balls,” Oregon Coach Kelly Graves said. “There were just a few things that we just were a little late on, a little disorganized maybe on the Offensive end because we tried to run some sets — they Blow everything up. We don’t have the kind of players that can beat people off the dribble. We wanted to set a middle screen and let them create late and we didn’t do a great job of it. I give them the credit.”

In a fourth quarter that included four ties, Arizona (14-2, 4-1 Pac-12) turned to Veterans Cate Reese (10 points) and Jade Loville (13 points) to make a pair of critical baskets to regain the lead.

Chance Gray (10 points) got Oregon back within 71-69 with 47.0 seconds left and VanSlooten drove for a layup to make it 73-71 with 29.6 seconds remaining. But she left the floor limping with an apparent right foot injury and did not return.

The Wildcats made their final eight free throws to secure a fourth win in five meetings against the Ducks, including three at McKale Center.

“I’m not sure we’ve played with an intensity that we need to late in the game,” Graves said. “Like, ‘We got to get a stop.’ And it’s been a couple of execution things, too. But we played good enough to win us a game.”

The Ducks took some low percentage shots down the stretch, but still shot 52.7% from the field. The Wildcats shot 40.3% and made 10 of 20 three-pointers, marking their third game shooting at least 50% from behind the arc this season. Arizona entered the night shooting 36.7% from three-point range this season and Shaina Pellington (14 points, six rebounds, six assists) was just 1 of 7 on the season. But she made both of her attempts Sunday.

“Sometimes you play the odds and the odds beat us tonight,” Graves said. “We should have adjusted a little bit quicker and then (Pellington) made a couple of mid-range. But that’s not their game; 10 out of 20 is not their game.”

With hot long-range shooting and a defense that forced 20 turnovers — including five by Phillipina Kyei, four by Paopao and three by Gray — Arizona was not to be denied.

“I think our decision-making and their aggressiveness on defense Shook us a little, especially my turnovers,” said Paopao, who had four assists and made 7 of 12 field goals in one of her better shooting games of the season. “We got to do better with the ball and do better decision-making with the ball.”

Paopao scored 14 points in the first half for the Ducks (12-4, 3-2), who made 11 of 15 shots from the field in the first quarter and took a 35-34 lead into halftime.

The third-year sophomore said she needs to be more aggressive on offense early in games.

“I think the last couple of games I haven’t been aggressive, which kind of hurt my team a little because if I stay aggressive I can find the open players on the perimeter and the posts,” Paopao said. “I need to stay aggressive and stay in my shot and keep shooting the ball.”

Madison Conner scored 11 of her 16 points in the third for the Wildcats, who remained undefeated when they shot at least 40% from the field this season.

In the fourth quarter, Oregon committed three turnovers, including one in which Gray stepped out of bounds before a would-be open three-pointer for the second time in four games. Arizona didn’t commit anything, shot 8 of 15 from the field and 8 of 8 at the free throw line, to secure its best NET win of the season.

“We had a chance,” Graves said. “We just got to find a way to close these out.”

– James Crepea reported from Tucson, Ariz.