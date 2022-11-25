Oregon vs. Oregon State odds, line, bets: 2022 college football picks, Week 13 predictions from proven model

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks are hoping to clinch their spot in the Pac-12 title game when they face the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers in a rivalry Matchup on Saturday afternoon. Oregon bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 20-17 win over then-No. 10 Utah last week. Oregon State has won five of its last six games, including a 31-7 win over Arizona State last week.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm ET. The Ducks are favored by 3 points in the latest Oregon State vs. Oregon odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 59.

Oregon State vs. Oregon spread: Oregon -3

Oregon State vs. Oregon over/under: 59 points

Oregon State vs. Oregon money line: Oregon State +130, Oregon -155

Why Oregon State can cover

Oregon is dealing with a key injury issue heading into this game, as quarterback Bo Nix is ​​questionable to play due to an injured right foot. Nix played last week against Utah, but he barely practiced during the week and head coach Dan Lanning said “we’ll see” regarding his availability this week. Starting center Alex Forsyth missed last week’s game because of a right shoulder injury, while Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson left after sustaining a leg injury last week.

Oregon State head Coach Jonathan Smith confirmed Ben Gulbranson as the starter for the remainder of the season. Gulbranson has gone 5-1 over the past six games with Chance Nolan sidelined due to a neck injury. The Beavers are riding a remarkable streak, covering the spread in 11 consecutive home games.

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon has a ton of motivation entering this game, as it can clinch a berth in the conference championship against USC with a win on Saturday. Nix might be considered questionable, but he was able to play through the injury last week and led his team to a huge win over a good Utah team. He completed 25 of 37 passes for 287 yards and one touchdown in that outing.

Oregon State has been a nice story over the past few months, but none of its wins have come against ranked opponents. The Beavers were not able to hold up against the top teams in the conference earlier this year, losing to USC and Utah. Oregon has won 12 of the last 14 meetings between these teams, and it has covered the spread in six of its last seven games.

