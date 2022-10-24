Oregon vs. Cal picks, predictions: Week 9 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of Pac-12 rivals meet up in Berkeley as California welcomes No. 8 Oregon in college football’s Week 9 action on Saturday.

Cal is on a three-game losing streak and has dropped four of its last five overall, sitting at 3-4 overall and 1-3 in Pac-12 competition.

Oregon has moved back into the top 10 nationally, sitting at No. 8 overall after some dominating victories, six straight since the opener, scoring at least 41 points in those matchups, and coming off a big win over UCLA.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

Oregon vs. Cal picks, predictions

Week 9 college football picks: Oregon vs. Cal

The computers are going with the visitors this week, as Oregon has the 82.5 percent chance to defeat Cal and move to 5-0 in conference games.

That leaves the Golden Bears a 17.5 percent shot to upend the Ducks on home turf and move to .500 on the season.

The oddsmakers are siding with Oregon, which comes into the game as 17 point favorites to beat Cal, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 57 points for the matchup.

Oregon checks in at No. 13 on the index’s 131 college football rankings, projected to win 10.0 games this season and be 13.9 points better than an average team on a neutral field.

Cal is third from the bottom in the Pac-12 according to the computer’s rankings, which slots the team at No. 75 nationally, estimated to win 4.2 games is the year.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. U.S.C

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Be Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

