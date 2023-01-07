Oregon v Arizona State: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Oregon hits the road on Friday night to take on Arizona State in a Pac-12 battle. The Ducks come into Friday fresh off a 73-48 win against USC on Sunday. It was a much-needed win for the Ducks as they had dropped two straight against Ohio State and UCLA. The game against the Trojans also was the first against a non-ranked team in four games as they had beaten No. 17 Arkansas before losing to the ranked Buckeyes and Bruins. The Ducks now find themselves 11-3 overall and 2-1 in the Pac-12 and Friday they will be looking to get another conference win in the first of two straight road games in Arizona.

