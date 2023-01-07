Oregon v Arizona State: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Oregon hits the road on Friday night to take on Arizona State in a Pac-12 battle. The Ducks come into Friday fresh off a 73-48 win against USC on Sunday. It was a much-needed win for the Ducks as they had dropped two straight against Ohio State and UCLA. The game against the Trojans also was the first against a non-ranked team in four games as they had beaten No. 17 Arkansas before losing to the ranked Buckeyes and Bruins. The Ducks now find themselves 11-3 overall and 2-1 in the Pac-12 and Friday they will be looking to get another conference win in the first of two straight road games in Arizona.

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

The Sun Devils, though, will be looking to pick up the upset win and snap a three-game losing streak.

The Sun Devils have now lost six of their last seven games and have fallen back to .500 at 7-7 after starting the year with five straight wins.

The losing streak has been against Pac-12 opponents and has them still searching for their first conference win of the year.

