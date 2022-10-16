Oregon to Host ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ For UCLA Football Showdown

For the second year in a row, the Bruins and Ducks will take college football’s biggest stage to prove who belongs at the top of the Pac-12.

ESPN announced its “College GameDay” crew would be heading to Eugene on Oct. 22 for No. 11 UCLA football’s (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) road matchup with No. 12 Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) late Saturday night. The two teams last met in October of 2021, and “College GameDay” came to Westwood for that decisive Showdown as well.

The stakes may be even higher this time around too, with the Bruins and Ducks standing as the Lone teams who remain undefeated in Pac-12 play. UCLA is also the only team in the conference to have an undefeated record overall, thanks to USC’s loss to Utah on Saturday night.

