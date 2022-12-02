Oregon State Women’s basketball routs Southern 89-36 before a sell-out ‘Beyond The Classroom’ crowd

Oregon State had five players score in double figures and dominated from start to finish in routing Southern 89-36 Thursday at Gill Coliseum in front of a “Beyond The Classroom” crowd of 9,300.

Talia von Oelhoffen and AJ Marotte scored 15 points each and Raegan Beers 14 as the Beavers improved to 5-2 this season.

Oregon State outscored the SWAC’s Jaguars by double digits in every quarter. The Beavers shot 65% from three-point range (15 of 23), and 30 of 52 overall.

Oregon State post Jelena Mitrovic recorded a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Beers also had a double-double, as she had 10 rebounds.

The Beavers limited Southern (2-4) to 22% percent shooting (13 of 59). Amani McWain led the Jaguars with 14 points.

The game was tied 10-10 with 3:33 remaining when Oregon State took off, outscoring Southern 14-3 during the remainder of the first quarter. The Beavers never led by fewer than 10 points the rest of the game. A second quarter spurt, where OSU outscored the Jaguars 19-2 during a six-minute stretch, all but put the game away.

Oregon State led 45-21 at halftime, and 67-29 after three quarters.

Beyond The Classroom is a game where thousands of elementary through high school students from Willamette Valley-area schools attend an Oregon State Women’s basketball game.

Oregon State returns to action Saturday when it plays host to Jackson State at noon.

–Nick Daschel |

[email protected] | @nickdaschel