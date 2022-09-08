Oregon State University Athletics
09/8/2022 10:00:00 AM[–> | Women’s Basketball
CORVALLIS – The Pac-12 Conference released the weekly matchups and site designations for the league’s 2021-22 women’s basketball season on Thursday.
The 2022-23 season features an adjustment in rivalry scheduling with the games no longer played on the same weekend. Oregon State will open conference play on December 11 with a trip to Oregon and the Ducks make a return trip to Gill Coliseum the weekend of Jan. 20-22.
As part of the Pac-12’s scheduling rotation, the Beavers will not host California or Stanford and will not travel to Utah or Colorado.
Below are the weekly matchups and site designations, but note the dates listed are when Oregon State will play either of the teams, with at least one day between each game. Specific dates and times for each game will be announced at a later date after selections by the league’s television partners are finalized.
Dec. 11 – at Oregon
Dec. 29 – Jan. 2 – vs. USC, UCLA
Jan 6-8 – at Arizona State, Arizona
Jan 13-15 – vs. Washington State, Washington
Jan 20-22 – vs. Oregon
Jan 27-29 – at Stanford, California
Feb. 3-5 – vs. Utah, Colorado
Feb. 10-12 – at USC, UCLA
Feb. 17-19 – at Washington State, Washington
Feb. 23-25 – vs. Arizona State, Arizona
OUR MISSION
Oregon State Athletics strives to Build Excellent Authentic Visionary Student-Athletes (Go BEAVS).