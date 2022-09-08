Oregon State University Athletics

CORVALLIS – The Pac-12 Conference released the weekly matchups and site designations for the league’s 2021-22 women’s basketball season on Thursday.



The 2022-23 season features an adjustment in rivalry scheduling with the games no longer played on the same weekend. Oregon State will open conference play on December 11 with a trip to Oregon and the Ducks make a return trip to Gill Coliseum the weekend of Jan. 20-22.



As part of the Pac-12’s scheduling rotation, the Beavers will not host California or Stanford and will not travel to Utah or Colorado.



Below are the weekly matchups and site designations, but note the dates listed are when Oregon State will play either of the teams, with at least one day between each game. Specific dates and times for each game will be announced at a later date after selections by the league’s television partners are finalized.



Dec. 11 – at Oregon

Dec. 29 – Jan. 2 – vs. USC, UCLA

Jan 6-8 – at Arizona State, Arizona

Jan 13-15 – vs. Washington State, Washington

Jan 20-22 – vs. Oregon

Jan 27-29 – at Stanford, California

Feb. 3-5 – vs. Utah, Colorado

Feb. 10-12 – at USC, UCLA

Feb. 17-19 – at Washington State, Washington

Feb. 23-25 – vs. Arizona State, Arizona



