Oregon State revamps Women’s basketball roster, optimistic 22-23 Beavers can be ‘a really good team’

This is not meant to be a Prediction of what’s ahead for Oregon State Women’s basketball. But Beavers Coach Scott Rueck has been here before.

As OSU opens practice for the 2022-23 season Thursday, the Beavers’ 11-player roster is loaded with fresh faces. Two transfers and five freshmen join four returnees for the upcoming season.

Rueck hasn’t had this much turnover since taking over OSU’s program in 2010. But it’s a familiar situation going back to his days as Coach at George Fox.

“Ironically, the two best years I ever had at George Fox, I had 10 new faces,” Rueck said. “One went to the Elite Eight, the other went undefeated and won the national championship.”

When five OSU Seniors graduated and another four players transferred elsewhere, Rueck pivoted to his past at George Fox, where he coached for 14 years.

“It took me back to my foundation when our season would end, and my recruiting season began,” Rueck said. “I’ve never been dismayed by new. I actually enjoy new. For that reason, I’m optimistic and excited about it.”

Regardless of the roster’s makeup, Rueck’s primary interest after reaching the WNIT quarterfinals last season was returning to the NCAA tournament. That ended a streak of seven consecutive NCAAs, and it stung. There were some underlying causes – COVID shutdown, injuries at key positions – but the bottom line, Rueck says, was “we just weren’t quite good enough. … It was below the level we all want to be by the end. So let’s get back to that.”

Although OSU has five freshmen – including McDonald’s All-American forwards Raegan Beers and Timea Gardiner – the Beavers have some experience. Transfers Shalexxus Aaron and Bendu Yeaney are sixth-year guards, and post Jelena Mitrovic and guards Talia von Oelhoffen and Noelle Mannen have been in the OSU program for at least three years.

Rueck calls the 2022-23 team “a special group, a Talented group,” but he won’t rush into things. With all the youth and transfers, early season practices will focus on basics and building upon summer workouts.

The backcourt has assets. Aaron and Yeaney, both recruited in high school by Rueck, have played at multiple schools before landing at Oregon State. Aaron played four years at USC, and last year averaged 12.0 points and 4.3 rebounds at Texas Southern. Yeaney, a St. Mary’s Academy graduate, has Indiana and Arizona in her background. She was a starter on Arizona’s NCAA runner-up team in 2021, and a Perimeter defender the Beavers haven’t had for several years.

They joined von Oelhoffen, a former prep All-American who led OSU in scoring a year ago. She’ll be in that role again this season, as well as moving into a significant position of team leader.

The 6-foot-9 Mitrovic made significant strides last season. She’s joined by two of OSU’s most decorated recruits in Beers and Gardiner.

Rueck said the Beavers are versatile at each end of the floor, and “we can be a little different than we’ve been.” Every player on the roster can shoot Threes to some degree, which Rueck said it’s the first OSU roster he’s had with that ability.

“The work ethic has been elite. I like the Talent of our freshman class. They’ll be able to contribute immediately. For that reason, I’m very optimistic. We can be a really good team,” Rueck said.

The Beavers open the ’22-23 season on Monday, Nov. 7 against Hawaii in Gill Coliseum. The most difficult non-conference tests include two games in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend, and Louisiana State in the Maui Classic in December.

Oregon State opens Pac-12 play Dec. 11 at Oregon.

Nick Daschel reported from Corvallis

