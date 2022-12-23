Oregon State men’s soccer head Coach Terry Boss steps down to pursue pro position

CORVALLIS – Terry Boss has stepped down as Oregon State men’s soccer Coach in order to move into a coaching position in professional soccer.

“We are Grateful for everything Coach Boss has brought to the Oregon State program over the last five years,” said Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes. “He has helped grow Beaver men’s soccer into a national power, leading the team to the most successful run in program history, while guiding numerous high-character young men through their collegiate experience. We know that it has been Terry’s goal to make his way into the professional game and we wish him the best in his future endeavours. We will soon begin our search for a new head coach of this top-level program.”

“I am incredibly grateful to Oregon State and to Scott Barnes for the opportunities that have been provided to me and my family for the last five years,” Boss said. “We can honestly say they have been five of the best years of our lives. We love this community Deeply and it will always be home. We are truly grateful for the support of Beaver Nation and the love we received from the surrounding communities.

“We had the privilege of working with great people and exceptional young men. We are very proud of what they accomplished during our time together, but more importantly, we are proud of how they achieved those accomplishments. They were brave, they were inclusive, they were together and they worked every day to cultivate their gifts to use them for the good of others. Winning was simply a byproduct of their work, who they are, and what they stand for.

“It breaks our heart to leave a place we love so much, but it is what we feel called to do and we are excited to see this great program continue to climb to new heights.”

Boss’ five years at Oregon State were the most successful in program history. He posted a record of 49-23-15 during his tenure with the Beavers, and his .649 winning percentage is the best ever recorded by an Oregon State men’s soccer coach. Four of OSU’s seven NCAA Tournament Appearances came under Boss, including postseason berths in each of the last three seasons. For his efforts, Boss was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year 2018 and 2021, and Oregon State was selected as United Soccer Coaches Regional Staff of the Year in 2021.

The 2021 campaign proved to be historic, as Boss guided Oregon State to its first ever Pac-12 Championship on its way to earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and making an appearance in the quarterfinals of the event. In 2022 the Beavers were tabbed as the No. 8 national seed in the Tournament.

On an individual level, Oregon State players amassed 35 All-Pac-12 honors during Boss’ run in Corvallis, including conference Player of the Year recognition for Sofiane Djeffal (2021) and Joran Gerbet (2022). Forward Gloire Amanda claimed the MAC Hermann Trophy in 2020, as the best player in Collegiate soccer, while Amanda, Djeffal and Tyrone Mondi all received All-America recognition under Boss’ guidance. A total of six of Boss’ OSU players have been selected in the MLS SuperDraft.

A native of Philomath, Ore., Boss came to Oregon State after spending four seasons as associate head Coach at Virginia, helping the Cavaliers win a national title in 2014. He played seven seasons of professional soccer before retiring as a player in 2012, including his final three with the Seattle Sounders.

Oregon State will immediately begin a national search for Boss’ successor.