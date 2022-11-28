Oregon State men’s and women’s basketball look to bounce back

Here is a look at how the Oregon State men’s and Women’s basketball teams are doing this season.

The Statesman Journal will publish weekly reports on how the Beavers progress during the 2022-23 basketball season.

The men’s team is coached by Wayne Tinkle, and the women’s team by Scott Rueck.

Struggles continue for Beavers men

After a 3-0 start, Oregon State’s men have lost four games in a row, including twice to Portland State.

Despite the Vikings seemingly being the Beavers’ kryptonite, there are some good signs for Oregon State’s rebuilt team.

The Beavers pushed No. 17 Duke to the very end in a 54-51 loss on Thanksgiving.

In that setback, freshman Jordan Pope had four points, five rebounds and two assists for the Beavers.

Pope has been great for Oregon State through the first seven games. He leads the team at 15.9 points and 3.5 assists per game. The 6-foot-2 point guard is from Oakley, California.

This is a big week for the Beavers as they open Pac-12 play at home against Washington Thursday, then play at USC Sunday.

ABOUT OREGON STATE MEN

Records: 3-4, 0-0 Pac-12

Ranking: AS

Statistical leaders (per game): Scoring — Jordan Pope 15.9; rebounding — Rodrigue Andela 5.6; assists — Jordan Pope 3.5.

Last week: Lost to Duke (54-51), lost to Florida 81-68, lost to Portland State (83-71).

Up next: vs. Washington (7 pm Thursday), at USC (4 pm Sunday).

Beavers women suffer first losses

Oregon State suffered its first two losses of the season — 73-59 to Iowa and 53-41 to Duke.

The Beavers have a couple of home games coming up this week against Southern University and Jackson State and will try to get back on track.

Talia von Oelhoffen continues to have a strong season for the Beavers.

The sophomore guard is leading Oregon State at 18.2 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Jelena Mitrovic, a 6-foot-9 sophomore, leads the team at 9.8 rebounds per game.

ABOUT OREGON STATE WOMEN

Records: 4-2, 0-0 Pac-12

Ranking: AS

Statistical leaders (per game): Scoring — Talia von Oelhoffen 18.2; rebounding — Jelena Mitrovic 9.8; assists — Talia von Oelhoffen 3.0.

Last week: Lost to Iowa (73-59), lost to Duke (54-41).

Up next: vs. Southern University (11 a.m. Thursday), vs. Jackson State (noon Saturday).