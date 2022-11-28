Oregon State men’s and women’s basketball look to bounce back

Oregon State men’s and women’s basketball look to bounce back

Here is a look at how the Oregon State men’s and Women’s basketball teams are doing this season.

The Statesman Journal will publish weekly reports on how the Beavers progress during the 2022-23 basketball season.

The men’s team is coached by Wayne Tinkle, and the women’s team by Scott Rueck.

Struggles continue for Beavers men

After a 3-0 start, Oregon State’s men have lost four games in a row, including twice to Portland State.

Despite the Vikings seemingly being the Beavers’ kryptonite, there are some good signs for Oregon State’s rebuilt team.

The Beavers pushed No. 17 Duke to the very end in a 54-51 loss on Thanksgiving.

In that setback, freshman Jordan Pope had four points, five rebounds and two assists for the Beavers.

