Oregon State football: Weather, extra prep could help Beavers defense, Isaac Hodgins undecided on 2023

Oregon State’s defense may have a couple of advantages when it faces Washington at Husky Stadium.

The weather forecast for the Seattle area is predicting an “atmospheric river” and some wind on Friday. It’s obvious how that could impact a UW offense that is attempting to pass and hold onto the ball.

Weather has little impact on the defense. OSU defensive coordinator Trent Bray said because of advances in modern turf, there’s little chance for slippage from defenders covering receivers.

OSU’s defense will be on a mission, as Bray said, to “hunt the football.”

“How it affects the offense, we can’t control that,” he said. “But we’ve got to be able to take the ball away when they give us a chance to.”

Because of last week’s bye, Oregon State has an extra week to prepare for the Pac-12’s top passing game. To Bray, it’s not so much about spending additional time watching video to find tells. He said the extra days are better spent giving his players a better understanding of how the Husky offense operates.

“You’re able to get a little bit ahead as far as the work week … you can kind of review a bunch more stuff,” Bray said. “In that sense, it’s good.”

Hodgins is back: Fifth-year junior defensive end Isaac Hodgins says he’s all the way back from a broken foot that cost him the 2021 season. Hodgins, who started 30 games during his first three years at OSU, has played in every game this season, starting twice. Hodgins has 14 tackles, one sack and 1½ tackles for loss.

“He’s been playing at a high level. I’d say he’s back to where he was before the injury,” Bray said.

Hodgins said he hasn’t had any setbacks this season.

“It definitely took me a little longer than expected, but I feel like the past few games I’ve been at the level that I’m used to,” Hodgins said.

Hodgins, married a year ago, hasn’t decided if he’ll return for the 2023 season.

“It’s not just me anymore,” they said. “I definitely have a family now. We’ve just got to pray and talk about it.”

No news is good news: Early in Coach Jonathan Smith’s five-year OSU tenure, the Beavers defensive line was often in a headline. And not in a good way. But this season, people rarely talk about Oregon State’s defensive front. Defensive linemen rarely rack up big individual statistics. But in this case, no news is good news. The Beavers are quietly doing their job up front.

Oregon State’s run defense ranks third in the Pac-12, allowing 120.3 yards per game. Two years ago, the Beavers were 10th, giving up 217.5 yards a game. In total defense, OSU is second in the conference, a huge improvement from 10th just two seasons ago.

Hodgins has seen a twofold impact from the defensive front.

“Us doing our job and stopping the run up front, and then as of recently, kind of crushing the pocket, letting Loose and going as pass rushers,” Hodgins said.

As a five-year member of Oregon State’s defensive line, Hodgins knows about the lack of glamour.

“It’s one of those positions where it’s for the team,” Hodgins said. “You’re not scoring touchdowns or anything. You take on a double-team, no one’s going to notice other than people on the defense. We just kind of keep our heads down and do what we do.”

— Nick Daschel reported from Corvallis.

[email protected] | @nickdaschel