Oregon State football: USC QB Caleb Williams like Mariota, first nine-game home winning streak in 22 years?

Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray has encountered myriad standout quarterbacks during his 15-year coaching tenure. He’ll see another one Saturday when USC’s Caleb Williams Pilots the Trojans’ offense in Reser Stadium.

The 6-foot-1 sophomore transfer from Oklahoma has helped transform USC’s offense this season. Williams is completing nearly 75 percent of his passes (64 of 86) for 874 yards and eight touchdowns, without throwing an interception. Williams also is capable with his legs, running for 145 yards, before sack yardage is deducted, and two touchdowns.

Bray Briefly thought of a comparison to Williams, and came up with a familiar name: Oregon’s Marcus Mariota, the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner.

“His ability to throw and athleticism, probably Mariota. Just a guy who can beat you with his legs and beat you with his arm. Probably the first one that comes to mind,” Bray said.

Reser Stadium advantage: Since the end of the 2020 season, Oregon State is 8-0 in home games, including last week’s win at Providence Park. The last time Oregon State won eight consecutive home games was Oct. 2007-Nov. 2008.

It’s been 22 years since the Beavers won nine consecutive home games.

There shouldn’t be any problem with atmosphere Saturday. Not only is the game high profile, but this is also the first home game since students returned to campus for fall quarter. Students make up more than 20 percent of Reser’s current seating capacity.

During a freshman Orientation Tuesday, Oregon State safety Jaydon Grant said he enlightened new students about their participation for home games.

“We will die on that field, Defending that home turf. That’s the mentality we have,” Grant said. “Reser Stadium, when it’s packed out, when the students are rocking, it’s gotta be one of the toughest places to play in the conference. Definitely advantage Beavs when Reser is rocking.”

What about us? USC’s offense is one of the marquee stories nationally during the early weeks of the 2022 college football season. Coach Lincoln Riley has retooled the Trojans offense with high-profile transfers, resulting in the Pac-12’s most dynamic offense.

USC leads the Pac-12 in scoring (50.7 points), ranks second in passing yards (278.3) and total offense (520.0) and fourth in rushing yards (201.7).

While the Trojans’ offense is the pre-game headliner for Saturday’s game, Oregon State’s offense isn’t that far behind. The Beavers rank second in the Pac-12 in scoring (45.7 points), and fourth in passing yards (278.3). OSU scored 34 points against a Boise State defense that is considered one of the West’s best.

Grant said he’s heard plenty about USC’s offense, and has immense respect for the Trojans. But he sees the Beaver offense every day and says it matches up.

“We’ve got a damned explosive offense. We can run the ball, we can throw the ball. We have a dynamic quarterback (Chance Nolan) who we all trust in this program,” Grant said.

Don’t bother: Of all the video Oregon State defensive coaches have watched in preparing for USC, one game they’re skipping is last year’s OSU game against the Trojans. The Beavers did a number on USC, winning 45-27 in Los Angeles.

What a turnover from a year ago. Outside of the Offensive line – four of the five starters were 2021 Trojans – USC’s offense is made up of transfers from other programs. They come from schools such as Oklahoma, Pittsburgh and Colorado.

“USC is a new team,” he said. “Scheme-wise, it’s totally different. We’re focused on what they do now.”

Lighting up Reser: Oregon State announced Wednesday that it will add new lighting throughout the stadium in time for the 2023 season. It is part of the $161 million west side remodeling project.

Oregon State is replacing the current metal halide bulbs with LED fixtures. The LED lights, brighter than the metal halides, allow for instant on-and-off, flashing and programmed light movements. LED light also uses less energy.

Take that: To those thinking USC is the first challenge Oregon State has faced this season, Grant pushes back. Hard.

“If you don’t think Boise State, Montana State and Fresno State weren’t good with good receivers, you need to watch the tape a little bit harder,” Grant said. “Power 5, Mountain West, Big Sky, whatever. D1 football is D1 football. You can’t get hyped based off who you’re playing. We’re Blessed to be able to go out there and play the game of football. … We never take it for granted every time we hit the field.”

Nick Daschel reported from Corvallis

[email protected] | @nickdaschel