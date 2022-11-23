Oregon State football: Smith Hopeful on injury front, it’s Ben Gulbranson’s job for remainder of season

Oregon State’s list of injuries isn’t as long as it was a week ago, but it remains hefty.

Hit hard by injuries in their 38-10 win over California on Nov. 12, the Beavers returned some of those players last Saturday against Arizona State. More than a handful remain sidelined, although Coach Jonathan Smith believes that list could dwindle when OSU plays host to Oregon at 12:30 pm Saturday at Reser Stadium.

Running backs Deshaun Fenwick and Jam Griffin, receiver Anthony Gould, Offensive linemen Heneli Bloomfield and Tyler Morano, linebacker Jack Colletto, cornerback Alex Austin and safety Jaydon Grant are hoping to take part in practice this week.

Smith didn’t promise anyone would participate against Oregon, but he had varying degrees of optimism.

Smith seemed most confident about action from Colletto, Austin and Morano, but didn’t rule anyone out for the Ducks.

Out for the season is reserve tight end Malik Kelley. He suffered a lower leg injury during the final minutes against Arizona State.

Gulbranson the starting QB: Smith said Gulbranson is the starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 season. Gulbranson has a six-game resume as OSU’s starting quarterback, following an injury to Chance Nolan. Gulbranson’s recent performances are arguably his best. The third-year freshman completed 15 of his first 17 passes, and ran nine times for 36 yards in the Arizona State win.

Nolan, out since Oct. 1 after sustaining a neck injury at Utah, has not been cleared to fully practice. Time is running out for Nolan to even get Meaningful practice time for a Bowl game.

“He’s gotten better each week,” Smith said of Gulbranson. “Competition is healthy, so whenever Chance gets healthy again, or next year even, Ben’s going to have to compete.”

While Gulbranson doesn’t fill up the stat sheet, his ability to manage the game is showing up as a strength. With each passing week, Gulbranson is improving in getting Oregon State into the right play, based on the defense he sees.

“His command each week has gotten better and better. It’s not only knowing the play, you want to communicate it and make sure it gets digested before you’re snapping the (ball),” Smith said. “He’s steady Eddie, man.”

Loathing the Rival: There’s a wide range of emotions from players heading into the rivalry game. Some respect the game but don’t have a deep connection to the rival, in this case, Oregon. Others have a deep hatred for the rival.

Emotions alone don’t win a game. Can too much hate for the Rival get in the way of focusing on the game? Smith said it’s something they address with the team during rivalry week.

“The Ultimate goal is to win it, and so what’s going to give you the best chance of winning is controlling your emotions,” Smith said. “You understand there’s going to be pageantry and energy, and we’ve got to play with that. But it’s got to be under control. … it still comes down to doing your job, your responsibility. That gives us the best chance to win.”

Smith said he hasn’t lined up any former OSU players to talk to the team this week. He’s done it some years, others not.

“I think there’s some value. But I go back to how mature this team is. These guys understand that this is a football game you want to win, and to do that, you’ve got to prepare well,” Smith said.

Kicking game needs work: One aspect of Oregon State’s game that hasn’t performed well this season is the field goal unit. Overall, the Beavers are 9 of 17 this season. The 52.9% success rate is worst in the Pac-12 by a wide margin.

Everett Hayes went 1 of 3 against Arizona State, missing from 23 and 44 yards.

There have been some excuses. Hayes has dealt with a groin injury this season, missing several games. Wind played a factor in recent games at Washington and Arizona State.

Still, it could be better. With a couple three-point losses on Oregon State’s resume, it’s been costly.

“It’s definitely something we’re working on,” Smith said. “We’ve got to be able to Bang through field goals when we get the opportunity.”

Nick Daschel