Oregon State football: Omar Speights mulling a 2023 return, Offensive linemen hit the town

There are a couple reasons why Omar Speights might return to Oregon State in 2023 for a fifth and final year of college.

Speights went through senior day ceremonies prior to the Beavers’ 38-34 win over Oregon on Nov. 26. Speights wrapped up a bachelor’s degree in business this fall. During a four-year career, Speights has proven to be one of the most prolific linebackers in OSU history. He’s likely to get an NFL shot.

So why come back?

“Right now, it’s 50-50,” Speights said Tuesday as the Beavers prep for Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl game against Florida at Allegiant Stadium.

Speights plans to give the question deep thought during the Christmas holiday period. If he decides to return, Speights says he’ll be looking to develop a few areas of his game necessary for an NFL career. He feels even though the Beavers were 9-3 this season, there’s unfinished business.

And there’s this: Speights would like to finish ahead of defensive coordinator Trent Bray in OSU career tackles. Bray recorded 337 tackles during his Beavers playing career. Speights has 302 heading into the Bowl game.

“It’s something that’s in the back of my mind, Chasing Coach Bray down,” Speights said. “Passing him up would be fun, just to shoot Jokes at each other.”

Bray wouldn’t be the only former Beavers defensive great in danger of giving way to Speights should he return. Speights is currently No. 9 all-time in career tackles. Speights needs 114 tackles to pass Steve Brown, OSU’s top career tackler.

It’s possible Saturday is Speights’ college Swan song, too. The 6-foot-1, 233-pound Crescent Valley High grad has played in 44 OSU games, starting 37 times. Speights is a three-time all-conference selection, making the first team this year after racking up 77 tackles this season.

Speights says whatever happens will be a family decision. He feels ready for the NFL, but says it wouldn’t bother him to do another year in the classroom.

Oregon State’s potential 2023 roster also intrigues him.

“We’ve got a lot of guys coming back. If I was to choose to come back, we would be that much better,” Speights said.

Dinner time: One of the Highlights of Oregon State’s Bowl trips for the Offensive linemen is a midweek dinner. The team’s 23-man Offensive line crew is hitting the Vegas Strip Tuesday night for dinner at an elegant buffet.

Senior right guard Brandon Kipper pays the bill after collecting money from everyone. Last year, the Offensive line went to a Brazilian Steakhouse during LA Bowl week. Kipper recalls the tab reaching about $2,300.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to sit down as a group and spend time together,” Kipper said.

Smith remembers Mike Leach: Oregon State Coach Jonathan Smith spent the better part of a decade competing against Mike Leach, the Mississippi State Coach who died Monday of heart failure.

Smith was Offensive Coordinator at Washington from 2014-17 when the Huskies beat Leach’s Washington State Cougars four consecutive times. Smith also coached against Leach during his first two seasons at Oregon State.

“Yeah, tough. Great man for the profession. I appreciated him early, first year in the Pac-12, coaches meetings and talking to him, giving advice,” Smith said.

“They did a lot of great things. Not just for the game, but those he surrounded himself with. He’s done so many things for others.”

— Nick Daschel reported from Las Vegas.

[email protected] | @nickdaschel