Oregon State football: No lingering feelings from loss to USC, Reser ticket information, Griffin has a warning

The old saying in sports — don’t let one loss beat you twice — is particularly in play for Oregon State this week as the Beavers prepare for No. 12 Utah.

OSU is coming off what is arguably the toughest defeat of the five-year Jonathan Smith era, last Saturday’s 17-14 loss to then-No. 7 USC at Reser Stadium. The Beavers had multiple opportunities to put away the Trojans in front of a packed house at Reser Stadium, and couldn’t.

By the time the team met Sunday afternoon, senior receiver Tyjon Lindsey had moved on.

“I feel like everybody is back to themselves. At Sunday practice, everybody was talking, everybody was focused on this one, Utah. Everybody has erased that one. … we can’t let USC beat us twice,” Lindsey said.

A win over Utah would be viewed by Outsiders equally to a win over USC, maybe even as a greater accomplishment with the game being played in Salt Lake City. There will be no sneaking up on the Utes, not after last year when the Beavers were the only team to beat Utah in Pac-12 play.

“It’s going to mean a lot to those guys, us coming to their home. They’re going to do the best they can to not make us shock the world again,” Lindsey said. “But that’s what we’re planning on doing.”

Lindsey insists the Beavers were able to quickly move past USC because it didn’t damage one of their primary goals.

“It’s not going to mess up trying to get to the Pac-12 Championship game. This is the one we really want,” Lindsey said.

The Griffin edge: Running back Jam Griffin says his performance against USC was the best of his four-year college career. The Georgia Tech transfer ran for 84 yards and a touchdown against the Trojans.

Griffin is one of three backs the Beavers currently use in a rotation. He is decidedly the smallest at 5-foot-9, but Griffin says opponents better not see him that way.

“I like to run with a purpose,” Griffin said. “I don’t like to go down easy. I feel like if a defender wants to tackle me, they’re going to have to feel all of me.”

Reserve tickets: Oregon State has decided to sell 500 standing room tickets for the remaining four regular-season games at Reser Stadium. The tickets are currently on sale for games against Washington State (Oct. 15), Colorado (Oct. 22), California (Nov. 12) and Oregon (Nov. 26) at osubeavers.com.

In addition, there are fewer than 200 tickets remaining for the WSU and Cal games, and about 750 for Colorado. The Oregon game was sold out several months ago.

Oregon State decided to cap the standing room tickets at 500 after assessing traffic patterns in the Terrace end zone section at the USC game.

OSU’s final season ticket total for the 2022 season was 13,892. Last year, with a complete stadium to sell, the school sold 13,477 season tickets.

They said it: Lindsey, on the 17-14 loss to USC: “I feel like, honestly, we gave it to USC.”

