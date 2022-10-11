Oregon State football: Luke Musgrave’s college future; Smith regrets kneeling on a 2-point conversion

Has Oregon State seen the last of junior tight end Luke Musgrave?

Musgrave suffered a knee injury during the final minute of Oregon State’s 35-32 win over Fresno State on Sept. 11. Musgrave has not played since, and OSU Coach Jonathan Smith told The Oregonian/OregonLive that he won’t return until at least November.

That means Musgrave, Oregon State’s leading receiver through two games, won’t play against Washington State or Colorado. The first game after the bye week is Nov. 4 at Washington.

There’s a second issue, though, and that’s Musgrave’s NFL future. The 6-foot-6, fourth-year junior is a certain pro prospect because of his speed and receiving ability. Even if Musgrave is cleared to play, he could opt to skip the rest of Oregon State’s season and begin training for the NFL draft.

Smith said Musgrave has not yet made that decision.

Two-pointers explained: Oregon State did not attempt a PAT kick on its final three touchdowns in the 28-27 win over Stanford. The primary reason given after the game was the loss of long snapper Dylan Black, who was injured during the third quarter.

The first two-point try came after OSU scored to cut the deficit to 24-16. Smith explained his logic had to do with more than the loss of Black. The Beavers had missed two field goal attempts earlier in the game. Smith felt there was ample risk-reward in attempting a two-pointer.

Oregon State had a backup long snapper in Peyton Hogan, who delivered a punt snap during the fourth quarter. Smith said that had the Beavers converted the two-pointer, then scored again, they would have kicked the extra point.

In retrospect, Smith thinks his logic was faulty.

“This starts and ends with me,” Smith said. “All of us are trying to learn each week. Learning lesson for me.”

More 2-point learning: One decision Smith would like to have back is taking a knee on the two-point conversion following the go-ahead touchdown with 13 seconds remaining.

Leading 28-27, Smith decided to have Gulbranson take a knee rather than run a play, thus taking away the possibility of Stanford getting a takeaway and scoring its own two-point play. It’s rare, but it can happen.

“I don’t like that decision,” Smith said. “Too conservative. They had 13 seconds left, two timeouts, their kicker is good. We should have run a high-percentage play.”

Injury update: Quarterback Chance Nolan has yet to be cleared from the concussion protocol, so his status is up in the air for Saturday’s game against Washington State. Running back Trey Lowe is unlikely to play Saturday, but Smith said he’s getting closer to action. Kicker Everett Hayes (groin) is cleared for practice, with a call on his game availability coming at the end of the week. Smith is also hopeful that Black can return as the long snapper.

Colorado kickoff: Oregon State’s Oct. 22 game against Colorado at Reser Stadium will start at 5 pm and be televised by the Pac-12 Network, the conference announced Monday.

Of OSU’s first eight games, seven have kickoff times of 5 pm or later.

They said it: Among the video clips the team watched Sunday afternoon was Silas Bolden’s Incredible 21-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter.

“We definitely showed it, because we needed to mix in a positive play,” Smith said, smiling.

Briefly: On freshman running back Damien Martinez, who had three carries for 83 yards and a touchdown: “They made some guys miss at the next level. Three carries for 83 yards; you’d like to think he’d get more than three carries,” Smith said. … Oregon State continues to have games where penalties have a significant impact. It was an issue at Stanford, with nine for 90 yards. “We’re not trying to play games with no penalties, but we’ve had a few games where the number is too high. … we’ve got to tighten up,” Smith said. … Running back Isaiah Newell made an appearance on the final play against Stanford. Newell was in the mix for playing time during preseason camp, but an injury took him out of action for a few weeks. Smith likes what Newell offers, but says “we have three guys who are doing good things. That backfield is just crowded back there.”

Nick Daschel reported from Corvallis.

