Oregon State football early signing day preview: Beavers’ successful season fuels best recruiting class in years

The Oregon State Beavers’ wildly successful football season has resulted in a strong recruiting class.

The Beavers posted their best record (10-3) since their historic 2000 season in which they finished 11-1. They finished the season with an emphatic 30-3 win over the Florida Gators in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Those are the kind of numbers that have helped produce the Beavers’ best recruiting class since 2019 as the early signing day approaches. The three-day signing period begins Wednesday and the Beavers are expected to sign a bevy of talented players.

One of the Beavers’ top commits is quarterback Aidan Chiles out of Downey High School in Downey, California. Chiles, a dual-threat quarterback, is ranked among the top 20 quarterbacks at the position in the country.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Chiles threw for 3,350 yards with 38 touchdown passes and five interceptions while completing 73% of his passes in 2022. He also ran for 940 yards and four touchdowns. They reportedly received offers from Oregon, Washington, Washington State and Hawaii.

The Beavers also are expected to sign Kelze Howard, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive lineman from Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas.

Howard, ranked as the No. 2 player in the state by 247Sports.com, led the team with 12 sacks and he tied for the team lead with 64 total tackles during the 2022 season. They added two forced fumbles. Howard chose the Beavers over reported offers from Oregon, Utah, USC and Michigan, among others.

The Beavers hope edge rusher Nikko Taylor will be a force on defense in 2023. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Taylor is out of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. Taylor, who is ranked as one of the top junior college edge rushers in the nation, posted a team-leading 15.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks while registering 43 total tackles in 2022. He was being chased by Kansas and San Diego State.

Montrel Hatton, a wide receiver from Carthage High School in Texas, is another expected signee on Wednesday.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Hatten caught 26 passes for 418 yards and seven touchdowns while helping the Bulldogs finish off a perfect season (16-0) with a win in the 2022 Class 4A Division II state title game.

The Beavers enjoyed a successful season, but some of their fans wonder what could have happened if they had more consistent performances from the quarterback position. The Beavers are hoping to improve at the position, and they could be looking at the transfer portal.

OREGON STATE FOOTBALL 2023 RECRUITING CLASS

(19 commits as of Tuesday)

Leonard Ah You, 3-star LB, Kahuku, Hawaii

Jacob Anderson, 3-star OL, Billings, Montana

Zachary Card, 2-star WR, Pittsburg, Calif

Aidan Chiles, 4-star QB, Downey, California

Isaiah Chisom, 3-star LB, West Hills, California

Thomas Collins, 3-star DT, Uppsala, Sweden

Zander Esty, 2-star OL, Auburn, California

Montrel Hatten, 3-star WR, Carthage, Texas

Harlem Howard, 3-star DB, Pompano Beach, Florida

Kelze Howard, 3-star DE, Las Vegas

Cooper Jensen, 3-star TE, Snohomish, Washington

Abraham Johnson, 3-star DT, Salt Lake City

Andre Jordan, 3-star DB, Federal Way, Washington

Jermod McCoy, 2-star ATH, Whitehouse, Texas

Tastean Reddicks, 3-star WR, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Zakaih Saez, 3-star DE, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Nikko Taylor, 3-star DE, Hutchinson, Kansas

Dorian Thomas, 2-star TE, Kent, Washington

David Wells, 2-star WR, Lakewood, Washington

— Geoffrey C. Arnold