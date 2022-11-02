Oregon State football: Can a starter lose his job to injury? At quarterback, it’s complicated

The adage that a starter can’t lose his job to an injury is surely going to get tested sometime in November at Oregon State.

Quarterback Chance Nolan returned to practice Monday in limited fashion, although it’s Ben Gulbranson who will start Friday night’s game at Washington.

Nolan has been sidelined since suffering a concussion and neck injury in a 42-16 loss at Utah on Oct. 1. When Gulbranson started Oregon State’s win over Stanford the following week, it ended a streak of 17 consecutive starts for Nolan.

Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren and Coach Jonathan Smith have a difficult decision ahead. Gulbranson is 3-0 as Oregon State’s starter heading into the Washington game. Lindgren said he’s “a big believer” that you shouldn’t lose your job to injury.

But. There’s always a but.

“Every situation is unique. And that’s something that Jonathan and I will talk about when Chance is ready to come back,” Lindgren said.

The situation is this: What if Oregon State wins at Washington and Gulbranson is 4-0 as the starting quarterback? How do they weigh a situation between Nolan, who earned the job during preseason camp, and Gulbranson, the hot hand?

Lindgren first acknowledges there’s no 4-0, as Friday’s game has yet to be played. But it’s a possibility.

“It makes it a lot tougher,” Lindgren said. “Jonathan and I would sit down and have that conversation. But it makes it a lot tougher.”

Learning to start: Backup quarterbacks like to say they prepare to be the starter each week, just in case. But there’s nothing like the real thing, as Gulbranson found out four weeks ago when he made his first OSU career start against Stanford.

The third-year freshman now has the hang of this starting business, as he’ll make his fourth consecutive start against Washington.

“It’s hard to prepare to be the starter and you’re the backup until you’re actually the starter,” Gulbranson said. “The extra reps you get at practice, even at walk-through, they all kind of stack on each other and you feel more comfortable.”

Starting against Stanford taught Gulbranson patience. Oregon State rallied to beat Stanford 28-27 in Gulbranson’s first start.

“It’s a long game, I think that’s what I learned a lot from that game,” he said. “We didn’t start the strongest, but we finished and made plays when we needed to. I learned that you just got to keep rep after rep and stacking good reps and at the end of the day, you’ll get a good result.”

Get ready for wet: Friday’s weather forecast for Seattle calls for an “atmospheric river,” fancy words for downpour. Oregon State hasn’t played in anything other than ideal weather conditions all season.

Lindgren doesn’t anticipate it being a problem, as over the years, the Beavers encounter many wet weather practices. They’re going through wet weather drills this week, which includes liberal use of squirt guns to keep the ball and hands moist.

“Playing up here in November, you’ve got to deal with it,” Lindgren said.

Benefit of bye week: Gulbranson said he spent last week’s bye watching extra video and allowing his body to recover. Not since high school has Gulbranson taken much in the way of hits. Even four games — including the final three quarters against Utah — adds up.

“It’s definitely different when you’re out there taking live reps,” Gulbranson said. “It was great for all of us to take a deep breath and head into November playing our best ball.”

They said it: Lindgren, on needing more from the passing game:

“We’ve kind of leaned on the run the past couple weeks, but down the stretch, we see some really good teams in November. We’re going to have to throw the ball. Cleaning up all areas of our pass game, from protection to being able to connect on some explosive plays, and help keep the defense honest and loading up the box.”

