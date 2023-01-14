Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington State Cougars Women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (1/13/23)

Oregon State resumes a Northwest Women’s basketball rivalry this weekend when the Beavers play host to Washington State at 7 pm Friday in Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers are coming off a road split of the Arizona schools. OSU Evens its Pac-12 record with a win over the Cougars.

Washington State (11-4, 1-3) at Oregon State (10-6, 2-3)

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Gill Coliseum

On air: Pac-12 Network

Projected starters for Oregon State

G – Talia von Oelhoffen (5-10 sophomore)

G – Bendu Yeaney (5-10 senior)

G – Shalexxus Aaron (6-1 junior)

G – Noelle Mannen (5-5 junior)

C – Jelena Mitrovic (6-9 sophomore)

Previous meetings: Oregon State leads the series 59-31. The last time the teams played, WSU won 58-51.

NET rankings: Oregon State 55, Washington State 47

Notable: There’s significant Buzz that freshman Timea Gardiner could make her Oregon State debut tonight. Gardiner is a 6-foot-2 forward and one of the nation’s top recruits from the 2022 class. Gardiner has yet to play, out with an unspecified medical condition. … Washington State started conference play 0-3 before beating Washington 66-62 last Sunday in Pullman. … The Cougars have the Pac-12’s leading scorer in Charlisse Leger-Walker, who averages 21.5 points a game. Leger-Walker averages 33 points a game in conference play. … Also watch for Bella Murekaete, who averages 14.1 points and 7.7 rebounds a game.

