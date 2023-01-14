Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington State Cougars Women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (1/13/23)
Oregon State resumes a Northwest Women’s basketball rivalry this weekend when the Beavers play host to Washington State at 7 pm Friday in Gill Coliseum.
The Beavers are coming off a road split of the Arizona schools. OSU Evens its Pac-12 record with a win over the Cougars.
Washington State (11-4, 1-3) at Oregon State (10-6, 2-3)
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Gill Coliseum
On air: Pac-12 Network
Projected starters for Oregon State
G – Talia von Oelhoffen (5-10 sophomore)
G – Bendu Yeaney (5-10 senior)
G – Shalexxus Aaron (6-1 junior)
G – Noelle Mannen (5-5 junior)
C – Jelena Mitrovic (6-9 sophomore)
Previous meetings: Oregon State leads the series 59-31. The last time the teams played, WSU won 58-51.
NET rankings: Oregon State 55, Washington State 47
Notable: There’s significant Buzz that freshman Timea Gardiner could make her Oregon State debut tonight. Gardiner is a 6-foot-2 forward and one of the nation’s top recruits from the 2022 class. Gardiner has yet to play, out with an unspecified medical condition. … Washington State started conference play 0-3 before beating Washington 66-62 last Sunday in Pullman. … The Cougars have the Pac-12’s leading scorer in Charlisse Leger-Walker, who averages 21.5 points a game. Leger-Walker averages 33 points a game in conference play. … Also watch for Bella Murekaete, who averages 14.1 points and 7.7 rebounds a game.
–Nick Daschel | [email protected] | @nickdaschel