Oregon State Beavers vs Seattle Redhawks Women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (11/10/22)

Oregon State looks to build upon a season-opening win when the Beavers play host to Seattle at 6 pm Thursday in Gill Coliseum.

OSU opened the season with a 61-60 win over Hawaii, the Big West preseason favorite. This is Seattle’s season opener.

Seattle at Oregon State

Time: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Gill Coliseum

On air: OSU live stream

Projected starters for Oregon State

G – Talia von Oelhoffen (5-10 sophomore)

G – Noelle Mannon (5-6 junior)

G – Shalexxus Aaron (6-1 junior)

G/F – AJ Marotte (6-1 sophomore)

C – Jelena Mitrovic (6-9 sophomore)

Previous meetings: Oregon State leads the series 4-2. Last time the teams played was 2009, a 64-48 Beavers win.

Final 2021-22 NET rankings: Oregon State 50, Seattle 179

Notable: This is the second of a four-game home stand for Oregon State. … In Monday’s opener, Mannon hit a free throw with 0.4 seconds remaining to provide the winning margin over Hawaii. Marotte scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead OSU in both categories. … The Beavers will be without senior guard Bendu Yeaney and forward Timea Gardiner. Yeaney should return to action sometime in November, while Gardiner is out indefinitely. … Seattle was 11-19 a year ago. The Redhawks were picked to finish last in the Western Athletic Conference in a preseason coaches and media poll.

