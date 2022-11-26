Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (11/25/22)

Oregon State gets its toughest test of the young season Friday when the Beavers play No. 9 Iowa in the PK Legacy tournament semifinals at 5:30 pm in Chiles Center.

The other semifinal began at 3 pm between Duke and Connecticut. Friday’s winners play for the Legacy championship, the Losers for third place Sunday.

Well. 9 Iowa (4-1) at Oregon State (4-0)

Time: 5:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Chiles Center

On air: ESPNU

Projected starters for Oregon State

G – Talia von Oelhoffen (5-10 sophomore)

G – Bendu Yeaney (5-10 senior)

G – Shalexxus Aaron (6-1 junior)

G/F – AJ Marotte (6-1 sophomore)

C – Jelena Mitrovic (6-9 sophomore)

Previous meetings: In the only previous meeting between the two schools, Iowa won 90-45 in 1988.

Final 2021-22 NET rankings: Oregon State 50, Iowa 14.

Notable: Yeaney, the Arizona transfer, made her OSU debut last Saturday, playing 17 minutes in a 100-59 win over Prairie View A&M. Yeaney scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds. … von Oelhoffen is the Beavers’ leading scorer, averaging 19.5 points a game. Beers, a high school McDonald’s All-American last year, is averaging 17 points and 8.8 rebounds a game. … Iowa’s standing is Caitlin Clark. The junior forward is the reigning Big Ten player of the year, and averages 26.8 points and 6.4 rebounds a game.

–Nick Daschel | [email protected] | @nickdaschel