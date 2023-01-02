Oregon State Beavers vs No. 10 UCLA Bruins Women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (1/1/23)

Oregon State looks for a split of the season’s first home Pac-12 series Sunday when the Beavers play host to No. 10 UCLA in Gill Coliseum.

The Bruins have rolled through their first 14 games, losing only to No. 1 South Carolina.

Well. 10 UCLA (13-1, 2-0) at Oregon State (8-5, 0-2)

Time: Noon Sunday

Where: Gill Coliseum

On air: Pac-12 Network

Projected starters for Oregon State

G – Talia von Oelhoffen (5-10 sophomore)

G – Bendu Yeaney (5-10 senior)

G – Shalexxus Aaron (6-1 junior)

G – Martha Pietsch (5-5 freshman)

C – Jelena Mitrovic (6-9 sophomore)

Previous meetings: UCLA leads the series 49-30. Last time the teams played, the Bruins won 74-66 in the WNIT quarterfinals in Corvallis.

NET rankings: Oregon State 63, UCLA 20

Notable: Oregon State is coming off a 69-58 loss to USC, a game where the Beavers committed a season-high 24 turnovers. … OSU freshman forward Raegan Beers has been a force, as she’s posted seven double-doubles through 13 games this season. Beers had 19 points and 14 boards in the loss to USC. … UCLA is coming off an 82-74 win at Oregon. The Bruins top scorers this season are Charisma Osborne (18.0 ppg) and Kiki Rice (12.9). … Yeaney is two points shy of scoring 1,000 points for her career, which includes stops at Indiana and Arizona.

