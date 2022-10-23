Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Buffaloes football score updates, live stream, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (10/22/22)

Oregon State shoots for a three-game winning streak Saturday when the Beavers play host to Colorado at 5 pm at Reser Stadium.

Colorado is coming off its first win of the season, while the Beavers have posted back-to-back wins over Stanford and Washington State.

Scroll down for live updates:

LIVE UPDATES

2ND QUARTER: OREGON STATE 14, COLORADO 3 — 4:32

— The Oregon State defense forces a three-and-out, and Colorado punts it back to the Beavers, who take over at the OSU 45 after Anthony Gould’s fair catch.

— The Beavers start from their 26-yard line and pick up a couple of first downs, but Colorado then forces a punt. Jordyn Tyson fair catches at the Buffaloes’ 14-yard line after a 42-yard Luke Loecher punt.

— Colorado gets on the board with a 44-yard field goal. The Buffaloes’ drive goes 33 yards in eight plays, capped off by Cole Becker’s kick. Oregon State 14, Colorado 3

— On the third play of the second quarter, Ben Gulbranson hits Silas Bolden over the middle, Bolden turns it upfield and runs to the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown. With 13:30 to play in the half, the Beavers lead it by two touchdowns. Oregon State 14, Colorado 0

END 1ST QUARTER: OREGON STATE 7, COLORADO 0

— The Beavers drive down the field quickly. Gulbranson connects with Tre’Shaun Harrison for 12 yards. Jam Griffin Picks up 5. Damien Martinez runs for 12. Gulbranson fires to Lindsey for 11 yards. Then Gulbranson completes it for 5 yards to Jake Overman. Griffin gains 3. Martinez Picks up the first down, to the CU 31. Martinez gets it again and is dropped for a loss of 2. That’s the end of the first quarter. OSU leads it 7-0.

— Colorado does pick up its two first Downs of the game on its ensuing drive, but the Buffaloes stall at midfield and punt it back to the Beavers. Oregon State takes over at its 18-yard line.

— Oregon State takes over at the CU 40 after the fumble and return. Ben Gulbranson drives the Beavers down the field, and they Punch it in for a touchdown. Damien Martinez runs it in from 4 yards out, and the extra point is good. Oregon State strikes first, with 8:09 to go in the first quarter. Oregon State 7, Colorado 0

— In the first two minutes of the game, the teams trade turnovers. After a Colorado three-and-out, Oregon State fumbles on its first Offensive play, as Ben Gulbranson has a problem on his exchange to Jesiah Irish on the fly sweep. The Buffaloes recover. But three plays later, Colorado’s Anthony Hankerson fumbles, and Oregon State’s Rejzohn Wright recovers.

PREGAME

Colorado (1-5, 1-2) at Oregon State (5-2, 2-2)

When: 5 pm Saturday

Where: Reser Stadium

Latest Line: Beavers by 23

Weather at kickoff: Showers and 53 degrees.

TV channel: Pac-12 Network (Xfinity Comcast 420/421/720, Dish 406, Charter Spectrum 332/452)

How to watch live stream online: You can watch this game live for FREE with fuboTV (free trial) or with Sling TV (promotional offers) if you are out of fuboTV trials, or simply prefer that platform and their pricing plans. You can also watch this match live on Pac-12 Live with your cable or satellite provider login information.

Channel finder, more ways to watch: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast/Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish.

On the air: Radio on KEX (1190), KPOJ (620), Sirius 137, Sirius XM 203, Sirius XM App 966

From this week:

Oregon State history as a big favorite

Previewing Colorado at Oregon State

Oregon State Mailbag

History of the Oregon State and chainsaw

What’s at stake

Oregon State becomes Bowl eligible with a win over Colorado. The Buffaloes look to pair up successes in multiple ways. Last week, Colorado won its first game of 2022 with a 20-13 overtime decision over California. Last year, the Buffaloes upset OSU 37-34 in double overtime. For a third consecutive week, Oregon State starts Ben Gulbranson at quarterback. The Beavers look to continue their stellar play at home on defense, where they’ve given up 17, 17 and 10 points to Boise State, USC and Washington State.

— Nick Daschel | [email protected] | @nickdaschel