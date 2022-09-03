Oregon State Beavers vs Boise State Broncos 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch

The Oregon State Beavers begin a highly anticipated 2022 football season Saturday night when they host the Boise State Broncos at 7:30 pm at Reser Stadium.

The Beavers, coming off their first Bowl appearance since 2013, are looking to end a six-game losing streak in season openers.

Here is a preview:

Boise State at Oregon State

Time: 7:30 pm Saturday

Where: Reser Stadium

Coaches: OSU’s Jonathan Smith (fifth year, 16-28), Boise State’s Andy Avalos (second year, 7-5)

Latest line: Beavers by 2 1/2

TV channel: ESPN (Xfinity Comcast 35/735, Dish 140, Charter Spectrum 27/816, DirecTV 206)

On the air: Radio on KEX (1190), KPOJ (620), Sirius 138, Sirius XM 197, Sirius XM App 959

Oregon State offense vs. Boise State defense

The Beavers will look a lot like last season, with the hope that the passing game is better and more explosive. The running game led OSU in 2021, and that shouldn’t change this season, as the Offensive line is generally intact and excels at run blocking. The question is: Who gets the carries? Deshaun Fenwick and Trey Lowe are the co-starters, so to speak, as Oregon State tends to Heavily use two backs in games. But as many as five could get a crack at action, including freshman Damien Martinez. Of most interest with this offense is the maturation of quarterback Chance Nolan. If defenses stack the box with eight defenders, can Nolan make them pay with intermediate and deep throws? He was spotty a year ago, but eight months of offseason training has those close to the program thinking Nolan will make the jump. Don’t be surprised if OSU gets the tight end going, particularly with early passes to Luke Musgrave.

Boise State had one of the top defenses in the West in 2021, finishing the season ranked No. 21 in scoring defense while forcing 23 turnovers. Boise State’s Coach Andy Avalos has a defensive background. The Broncos are led by safety JL Skinner, the team’s top tackler last season, 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle Scott Matlock, and senior corners Caleb Biggers and Markel Reed.

Oregon State defense vs. Boise State offense

Although Trent Bray was the interim defensive coordinator late last season, Saturday’s game is his de facto debut. Bray, starting his fifth year on the OSU coaching staff, has had an entire offseason to make the defense his own. On paper and the practice field, Bray has made strides. The Beavers’ defense is loaded with veterans, particularly in the secondary with cornerbacks Alex Austin and Rejzohn Wright, and safety Jaydon Grant. Inside linebacker Omar Speights is a third-year starter, and defensive end Isaac Hodgins leads the defense with 30 career starts. Look for the Beavers to be more aggressive and unpredictable when it comes to coverages and pressuring the quarterback.

There’s no warm-up for OSU here, as Boise State boasts a seasoned quarterback in Hank Bachmeier. The 6-1, 210-pound senior has 25 career starts, throwing for 6,108 yards and 35 touchdowns. Last season Bachmeier completed 252 of 401 passes for 3,079 yards and 20 touchdowns. Running back George Holani is productive when healthy, which hasn’t been the case the past two years. As a freshman in 2019, Holani ran for 1,014 yards and 10 touchdowns. Boise State’s top receiving threat is Stefan Cobbs. Yet there are questions about Boise State’s offense, as it didn’t produce at its typical high level in 2021. The Broncos ranked 79th among FBS schools in total offense, and 109th in rushing offense.

Matchup of note

Oregon State’s run game against Boise State’s run defense. If there was a weakness for the Broncos last season, it was stopping the run, as they gave up a healthy 157.5 yards a game on the ground. OSU feasted on sub-par run defenses a year ago, finishing the season ranked among the nation’s top 20 in rushing.

Quick notables

The last time the teams played was 2016, when Boise State won 38-24 in Corvallis.

OSU unveils a new $5 million, 6,750-square video board for Saturday’s game, which is sold out.

Boise State is unranked but received votes in both polls. The Broncos have finished the season in the top 25 eight times after opening the season as unranked.

The Broncos rank sixth among FBS teams in all-time winning percentage at .727 (472-177-2).

Prediction

Oregon State 27, Boise State 17

— Nick Daschel | [email protected] | @nickdaschel