Oregon State Beavers at Arizona State Sun Devils football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds

The Oregon State Beavers make their final trip of the 2022 regular season on Saturday, when they visit Arizona State at 11:15 am (PST) in Sun Devil Stadium.

The Beavers are looking for their eighth win of the season, which would be the most for the program since it won nine in 2012.

Here is a first look at Arizona State:

Oregon State at Arizona State

When: 11:15 a.m. Saturday (ESPN2)

Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.

Records: Oregon State (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12), Arizona State (3-7, 2-5)

Series history

Arizona State leads the series 30-15-1. Last year, the Beavers won 24-10 in Corvallis. Of late, it’s been a choppy series in terms of winning streaks, as the last time one school won three consecutive games was OSU (2008-10).

Arizona State star power

Xazavian Valladay: The Wyoming grad transfer running back is the star of ASU’s offense. Halladay has rushed for 986 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He is tied for second in receptions with 31 (for 264 yards). In ASU’s most recent game against Washington State, Halladay rushed for 134 yards and caught six passes for 55 yards.

Emory Jones/Trenton Bourguet: It’s unclear who will start at quarterback Saturday. Jones, a transfer from Florida, was the starter at the beginning of the season, then was later benched in favor of Bourguet. But Bourguet was sidelined Saturday at WSU, and his playing status is unknown. For the season, Jones has completed 125 of 199 passes for 1,533 yards and seven touchdowns, while Bourguet has completed 88 of 123 passes for 992 yards and eight touchdowns. Jones is also a threat to run.

Elijah Badger: The sophomore receiver moved into a prominent role this season, and leads the Sun Devils with 58 receptions for 758 yards and six touchdowns.

For Kyle Soe: Soelle didn’t play at WSU and his status for Saturday is unknown. But through nine games, Soelle was the Pac-12′s leading tackler with 98, including 2½ for losses. The senior linebacker also has two interceptions.

Merlin Robertson: Another senior linebacker, Robertson has 312 tackles over his 51-game ASU career. This season, Robertson is second on the team in stops with 75, including four for losses.

Chris Edmonds: A junior transfer cornerback from Samford, Edmonds leads the Sun Devils with three interceptions this season.

Of note

Because of a COVID scheduling quirk, this is the first time since 2018 that ASU-OSU will be played in Tempe. The Beavers hosted the past three games in Corvallis, winning in 2019 and 2021.

Point spread

Beavers by 7

Chance of winning (1 walkover to 5 huge upset scale): 3

On a Monday morning, it’s difficult to make a call on Oregon State because of the Beavers’ injury situation, but we should know more after Coach Jonathan Smith’s Weekly media session. OSU had a half-dozen starters/regulars go to the sideline Saturday against California. What’s the defense look like if safety Jaydon Grant and cornerback Alex Austin can’t play? Is the offense as productive without fourth-down ace Jack Colletto? Where’s the depth at running back if Deshaun Fenwick and Jam Griffin can’t go? All in all, OSU has a sizable advantage over Arizona State in terms of momentum, talent and coaching. But if the Beavers are without several key players, it’s unclear how that will affect the performance.

Early Prediction

Oregon State 27, Arizona State 17

–Nick Daschel | [email protected] | @nickdaschel