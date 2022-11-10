Oregon State basketball teams ink 3 players, including in-staters Donovyn Hunter and Kennedie Shuler

Oregon State added three high school seniors to its men’s and women’s basketball programs Wednesday, the first day of the early national signing period.

The men signed Gavin Marrs, a 6-foot-11 power forward from Ellensburg, Washington. The women stayed in-state for a pair of guards, South Medford’s Donovyn Hunter and Barlow’s Kennedie Shuler.

Marrs is rated as the nation’s No. 45 power forward by 247Sports. Marrs played sparingly as a junior at Ellensburg as he was recovering from a back injury. In limited minutes over eight games, Marrs averaged 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Marrs plays for Seattle’s Friends of Hoop in Seattle.

Marrs had interest from Washington State, and offers from Wyoming and Portland.

Hunter, a 6-foot guard rated No. 82 overall nationally for the Class of 2023 by HoopGurlz, was first-team Class 6A all-state as a junior. Hunter averaged 24 points, six rebounds and six steals a game last season at South Medford.

Shuler, who is 5-10, is rated No. 115 nationally by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report. Shuler was second-team 6A all-state as a junior, and led Barlow to the state championship game. Shuler is a two-sport star, as this fall she scored 20 goals for Barlow’s soccer team.

— Nick Daschel reported from Corvallis.

