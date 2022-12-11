Oregon State at Oregon: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Conference play is slowly starting in Women’s college basketball with huge in-state rivalries like 17th-ranked Oregon (6-1) hosting Oregon State (6-2) today. This season, the Ducks are off to another strong start much like last season where they proved to be not only one of the best teams in the Pacific Northwest but the Pac-12 and the country overall. They have rebounded with two strong wins after their only loss this season with their rivals, the Beavers, in town to ring in the first game of conference play for both teams here today. After this, they play a few more non-conference games then dive fully into their Pac-12 conference schedule.

How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon today:

Game Date: December 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Last season, these two split their two regular-season games in a back-to-back where the Ducks won the first game (74-66) and the Beavers won the second (68-62). They didn’t meet again in the conference or NCAA tournaments.

Oregon has five different players averaging double figures in scoring with Ta-Hina Paopao (13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game) leading the way, with Grace VanSlooten (13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds) and Phillipina Kyei (10.4 points and 10.3 rebounds) ) pacing the team.

On the other side, sophomore Talia von Oelhoffen is leading the way again with 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

