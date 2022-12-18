Oregon outside linebacker Jaden Navarrete enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Jaden Navarrette

Oregon redshirt freshman outside linebacker Jaden Navarrette has become the 16th player to enter the transfer portal. Navarrette’s entry was announced on Saturday night via social media.

Navarrette arrived at Oregon as a member of the 2020 recruiting class under head Coach Mario Cristobal. He did not play during the pandemic-shortened season, and then made his college debut for the Ducks in 2021. Navarrette played against Stony Brook in week three of the 2021 season, playing two defensive snaps. He did not play in any snaps for the Ducks during the 2022 college football season under new head Coach Dan Lanning.

Thank you Oregon Football for everything and everyone. I am very grateful for all my teammates and all my coaches. I want to thank the medical staff and the training staff for helping me, but with that being said I like to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/6nxfGaSNKD — Nav-£9?? (@JadenNava11) December 18, 2022

Coming out of high school, Navarrette played his prep football at Norco high school in California. He ranked as a three-star recruit that at one time was committed to LSU. Before signing with Oregon, the 6-foot-3 defender held offers from Oregon, LSU, USC, Washington, Michigan, Tennessee, Oregon State, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, Hawaii, and UNLV. He ranked as the 30th-best athlete in the country by 247Sports and the 58th-best prospect in the state of California for the 2020 recruiting class.

To keep up with all of the latest Portal news, check out the 247Sports Transfer Portal: LINK

Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox dAilee.

Consider the following DuckTerritory on Twitteras well as our full-time Writers Matt Prehm, Erik Skopiland Jared Mack.

If you’re not a VIP Subscriber to DuckTerritory.com, consider signing up and taking advantage of our FREE trial here