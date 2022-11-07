Oregon men’s basketball will lean on its vets with a short bench ahead of its season-opener

The 2022-23 Oregon men’s basketball season will tip off Monday night at Matthew Knight Arena when the Ducks host Florida A&M for both teams’ season-opener. Monday night will be the first game of a season where the Ducks are looking to bounce back from maybe one of Oregon’s most disappointing seasons.

Last year the Ducks were projected to contend for the Pac-12 Championship and were a popular pick to go deep into the NCAA Tournament. With star power returning and key transfers, the Ducks were supposed to be good, and they just didn’t live up to the expectations.

“We were disappointed. We won 20 games, and we should have won more,” said Oregon head basketball Coach Dana Altman. “For whatever reason, team chemistry, it boiled down to we didn’t rebound well enough, and we didn’t defend well enough if you look at the stats.

“Our offense was okay, but defensively and on the boards, we weren’t good enough. And we should have been. We had the guys to do that. So for whatever reason, we didn’t get it done.”

The Ducks enter the 2022-23 season with high expectations once again. The Ducks were projected to finish No. 3 in the Pac-12, are ranked No. 21 in the preseason Associated Press poll, and are once again projected to make the NCAA Tournament.

While expectations are high for the Ducks, the team’s training camp has not gone as hoped. Injuries have hit the team before the Ducks have even played a game. The Ducks will be without four Scholarship players ahead of Monday night’s contest, while five-star freshman Kel’el Ware and senior Rivaldo Soares are game-time decisions due to injuries.

“We’ve got to make some progress. We are way behind where we should be,” said Altman. “We just haven’t had the practice time with enough guys to get them reps.”

Oregon will be without a senior Jermaine Couisnarda junior forward Lok Wura sophomore guard Brennan Rigsby, and freshman Ethan Butler. Altman announced their status three days before the game.

With players in and out of the training room during training camp, Altman noted the Ducks might look a bit rusty on the court early in the season. They noted it’s been difficult to conduct even normal practices ahead of the season as the Ducks have struggled to have enough players for a full practice.

“Do the best we can until we get them back as quickly as we can,” said Altman. “There is no magic wand for guys missing practice. Conditioning suffers, your timing suffers, your ability to focus on what we are doing, it’s hard to make progress and put new stuff in when guys are missing practices.”

The Ducks have the Talent on its roster that’s healthy to carry them through a difficult non-conference slate in November. Will Richardson Returns for his fifth season with the Ducks and was voted a preseason All-Pac-12 Player for the third straight year, while fellow starters and Seniors N’Faly Dante and Quincy Guerrier are also both back from last year’s squad. The Ducks also have a Colorado transfer Keeshawn Barthelemy on the roster, and he’s expected to have a big role for the Ducks in his first season after being a starter for the Buffs previously.

“We know we can throw the ball to [N’Faly] Dante, and we’ll do that a little bit. We know that Will [Richardson] and Keeshawn [Barthelemy] can handle it, so we know their experience will help there,” Altman said. “Quincy [Guerrier] is always productive when he goes inside, rebounds, and gets to the rim a little bit. Those are some givens because of their experience.

“Here early, we’re just going to perch to grind some out, get guys going, get some timing offensively with new guys. There is no magic wand, its going to take a lot of time and a lot of time in practice. “

Florida A&M is playing Oregon as part of the SWAC and Pac-12 Legacy Series, an educational and basketball scheduling partnership between the two conferences. The series is created to bring a forum for competition, as well as promotion and education around issues of anti-racism and social justice. It’s a first-of-its-kind pact between an Autonomy 5 league and the HBCU league.

The Rattlers were predicted to finish fifth in the SWAC this season. They went 13-17 last season and posted an 11-7 record in league play. They are coached by Robert McCullumwho was an Assistant Coach at Oregon from 2014 through 2016.

“We’ll have a team that competes. Robert McCollum is a good basketball coach. He meant a tremendous amount to us for the three years he was here; he did a great job. We know they’ll be well organized,” said Altman. “They’ll play hard; we know that. He’ll get them to play hard and to play together.”

Tip-off is set for 7 pm, and the game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks.

